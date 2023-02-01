Huasheng Online, February 1st (Reporter Lu Xiaowei, Correspondent Zeng Hequn, Gong Ruquan, Zhou Chun) On the morning of February 1st, Hunan Province’s 2023 “Spring Breeze Action” special job fair and labor cooperation special service activity was launched in Changsha Liuyang Economic Development Zone. Li Yongjun, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, attended the event and delivered a speech.

The on-site activities are carried out with the main line of “launching ceremony + on-site recruitment + policy publicity + employment service + enterprise observation + cooperation and exchange”. , employment difficulties and other groups to provide a full range of employment assistance and services.

Li Yongjun pointed out that employment is the most basic livelihood of the people. One end is connected to the lights of the people’s homes, and the other end is connected to the overall situation of economic and social development. Hunan regularly carries out the “Spring Breeze Action” every year to provide high-quality services for enterprise recruitment and labor employment. It is an important measure to fight the battle of key people’s livelihood protection, stabilize employment and ensure employment.

Up to now, the “Spring Breeze Action” in 2023 has held a total of 422 online and offline job fairs across the province, and released a total of 208,000 job information, helping to accurately match job hunting and recruitment; comprehensively guiding rural labor to return to work in an orderly manner, and boosting 4,478,200 people Returning to work, accounting for 61.57% of the number of people returning to their hometown before the festival; sending 7 special trains for returning to work and returning to work, transporting 4,900 people returning to work and returning to work, and “point-to-point” transporting 233 special vehicles for returning to work and returning to work, transporting 9,600 people returning to work and returning to work; Subsidies such as employment subsidies and social assistance funds totaled 29.2638 million yuan, helping key enterprises to employ workers, migrant workers, and people with employment difficulties and other workers to find jobs and start businesses.

The theme of this event is “Spring Breeze Sends True Love, Aids and Warms People’s Hearts”. The Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Women’s Federation, the Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation, and the Changsha Municipal People’s Government are jointly sponsored.

After the launch of the “Spring Breeze Action”, the province’s human resources and social security system will continue to implement employment policies, strengthen employment assistance, carry out employment training, promote employment and entrepreneurship, and gather the “power of spring” to help workers get better jobs.

