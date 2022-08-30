The picture shows members of the Guangxi Aid Qiong Medical Team arriving in Nanning.Photo by Tang Shi

(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) A total of 2,644 patients were treated in Guangxi Aid Qiong Medical Team Triumph

China News Service, Nanning, August 30 (Tang Shi Huang Yanmei) On August 30, the first batch of 526 members of the Guangxi Aid Qiong Medical Team successfully completed their tasks and took 4 flights to Nanning, Liuzhou and Guilin respectively.

At a time when the epidemic prevention and control situation in Hainan was severe, Guangxi actively responded to the call of the state and formed a 612-member Guangxi Aid Qiong Medical Team. 612 team members went to Haikou City, Danzhou City, and Ledong County in three batches to provide support, mainly responsible for medical treatment, nucleic acid testing, epidemiological investigation, and disinfection.

During their stay in Hainan, the Guangxi medical team went all out to prevent and control the epidemic. They opened the cabin to treat patients within 24 hours of entering the Fangcang shelter hospital in Haikou. A total of 2,644 people were treated in 20 days, achieving “zero infection of the staff and zero cases of treatment.” The goal of zero return of deaths and hospital discharges”.

On the same day, He Wenhao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, Deputy Commander of the Autonomous Region Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, and Xu Xianhui, Vice Chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, went to Nanning Wuxu International Airport to welcome the medical team.

Guangxi held a ceremony at Nanning Wuxu International Airport to welcome the first batch of Guangxi Aid Qiong Medical Team.Photo by Tang Shi

“In the days of your retrograde expedition to Hainan, we have always cared about you. Today, we will pick you up as scheduled, and pay tribute to every anti-epidemic hero here…” On Beibu Gulf Airlines’ GX8002 Haikou-Nanning flight, the flight attendant Jin Qiu represented The crew paid tribute to the Guangxi Aid Qiong medical team through the in-flight broadcast. On the same day, the flight attendant carefully arranged the cabin of the aircraft so that the medical team members could enjoy a safe and comfortable flight experience. (Finish)

The picture shows the flight attendant of Beibu Gulf Airlines GX8002 Haikou-Nanning flight paying tribute to the medical team members of Guangxi Aid Qiong.Photo courtesy of Beibu Gulf Airlines