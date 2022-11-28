China News Service, Taiyuan, November 28 (Reporter Li Xinsuo) As of 24:00 on November 27, a total of 2,785 positive infections have been reported in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. The three urban districts of Yingze District, Jiancaoping District, and Jinyuan District have basically achieved zero social status for three consecutive days, and the risks are controllable. In the future, Taiyuan will focus on the three urban areas of Xiaodian District, Xinghualing District, and Wanbailin District, striving to clear the social aspect as soon as possible and lift the silence in the region as soon as possible.

At a press conference held by the Taiyuan Municipal Government Information Office on the 28th, Zhang Ze, director of the Taiyuan Epidemic Prevention and Control Office and director of the Municipal Health Commission, introduced that as of 24:00 on November 27, 487 cases had been discovered in the current round of the epidemic. , and the rest were screened and found in isolation places, high-risk areas or key personnel in closed-loop management. A total of 130 cases were cured and discharged, and 73 cases were released from medical observation.

After a period of 9 days of temporary silent management in the area, the positive results of mixed tubes in Taiyuan’s social area dropped from 57 tubes at the peak to 11 tubes on the 26th. Yingze District, Jiancaoping District, and Jinyuan District have basically achieved zero social coverage for three consecutive days, while Xiaodian District, Xinghualing District, and Wanbailin District have continued to decline in social inspections.

Zhang Ze said that from 00:00 on November 28, Yingze District and Jiancaoping District will be lifted in an orderly manner, and other areas will be gradually released according to the effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control.

In the future, Taiyuan will focus on key areas, key points, and key groups to promote dynamic clearing.

Zhang Ze said that Taiyuan will pay close attention to the designated 449 high-risk areas to prevent the spread of the epidemic. It must be strictly controlled and ensure the basic living and medical needs of special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, the disabled, and pregnant women. Once the door of the house is sealed, the door of the unit is locked, and the gate of the community is closed, the emergency passage must be unblocked.”

In terms of preventing the import of epidemics, Taiyuan will continue to strengthen the “first time, first point of arrival” control, strictly implement the registration of return (arrival) and personnel quarantine information and nucleic acid testing on arrival, and implement classified management relying on the “three-color logo”.

In addition, Taiyuan will further strengthen the construction of expert teams, nucleic acid testing teams, and professional flow transfer teams in comparison with larger scale and higher standards.

Zhang Ze said that by the end of November, the Qianxiaohe Industrial Park Fangcai Hospital and Yangqu Fangcai Hospital will be completed, with a reserve of 13,000 beds; the laboratory testing capacity will reach 600,000 tubes, enhancing the resilience to deal with large-scale epidemics. (Finish)

