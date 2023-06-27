A total of 333,090 students have reached the minimum control score line for ordinary undergraduate batches Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Time: 2023-06-27 10:58:57 Source: Nanfang Daily Online Edition

The 2023 general college enrollment candidates in Guangdong Province will fill in and volunteer from June 28 to July 4. In order to make it easier for candidates to fill in their volunteers and ensure the smooth progress of voluntary filling, on June 26, the Guangdong Provincial Education Examination Institute announced the score data of various subjects and segments of the general college entrance examination in Guangdong this year. Among them, there are 97,004 in history and 236,086 in physics.

From the data point of view, there are 289,685 candidates who choose the history subject. Among them, there were 31 candidates with a score of 670 or higher, 98 candidates with a score of 659 or higher, 1,041 candidates with a score of 626 or higher, 3,397 candidates with a score of 600 or higher, and 97,004 candidates who reached the minimum control score line of 433 points for general undergraduate batches (history).

A total of 409,604 candidates took the physics course. Among them, 27 people scored above 700 points, 96 people scored above 693 points, 1,067 people scored above 670 points, and 27,168 people scored above 600 points. There are 236,086 candidates who have reached the minimum control score of 439 points in the general undergraduate batch (physics).

The 2023 general college admissions candidates in Guangdong Province will fill in the volunteer time on June 28…

