On August 12, the Hainan Provincial Information Office held the 46th Hainan Provincial Press Conference on the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic. The reporter was informed that from August 1 to 12:00 on August 12, a total of 5,154 positive infections were reported in this round of epidemic situation in Hainan Province, and the epidemic situation in the province was in a period of rapid development. Up to now, a total of 4 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia have been cured and discharged.

A total of 5,154 cases of positive infections have been reported in Hainan this round of epidemic

From 0-24:00 on August 11, Hainan Province reported 1,209 new positive infections, including 595 new local confirmed cases (including 1 asymptomatic transferred confirmed case), and 614 local asymptomatic infections.

From 0-12:00 on August 12, Hainan Province reported a total of 176 new local new coronavirus positive infections, including 93 confirmed cases and 83 asymptomatic infections.

From August 1 to 12:00 on August 12, Hainan Province reported a total of 5,154 positive infections, 2,814 confirmed cases, and 2,340 asymptomatic infections in this round of epidemic.

The epidemic situation in the province is in a period of rapid development

According to the assessment of epidemic risk, the epidemic situation in the province is in a period of rapid development, with 13 cities and counties having epidemics, of which 6 cities and counties are developing rapidly. The epidemic situation in Sanya is still at a high level, in a stalemate and see-saw stage.

At present, Hainan is vigorously promoting the implementation of various control measures. Focusing on social clearing, we will make every effort to organize anti-epidemic work in key cities and counties to prevent the spread of the epidemic in the local area. Further increase the allocation of resources, prepare adequate makeshift hospitals and isolation points, and prepare for the admission of patients and isolation of close contacts. Dynamically adjust medium and high risk areas, organize city and county headquarters and CDCs to carry out medium and high risk delineation training, and carry out scheduling in a timely manner. The cities and counties have re-delimited medium and high-risk areas in their jurisdictions in accordance with the latest classification standards and requirements of the Hainan Provincial Headquarters and have released them. Actively do a good job in mass work and social work, respond to the strong complaints of the masses in a timely manner, and create a safe and stable social environment. Strengthen the scheduling of nucleic acid testing work in key cities and counties, and continue to promote the work of daily settlement.

A total of 8,992 beds in Fangcang cabin hospitals have been built

In addition, further coordination of epidemiology, nucleic acid testing, and medical treatment will be conducted. As of 12:00 on August 12, Hainan has built a total of 8,992 square cabin hospitals. Among them, there are 5612 in Sanya, 1920 in Haikou and 1460 in Danzhou.

From 0-24:00 on August 11, a total of 767 people from 8 provinces were added to support Hainan. A total of 11,750 people came from 19 provinces and cities, and all 1.97 million tubes/day of nucleic acid testing equipment have arrived. At present, a total of 19,903 people have carried out support work, and a total of 775 supervision and distribution points have been carried out, 6,015,400 nucleic acid samples, and 2,155,000 nucleic acid tests have been carried out. 6 medical teams with a total of 2,667 people have been mobilized from Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Zhejiang and other provinces (regions), and 2 national emergency medical rescue teams with a total of 79 people have been mobilized from Jiangxi Province and Guangdong Province to Haikou, Sanya, Danzhou, Lingshui and other cities and counties supported medical treatment. Among them, 2 branches in Guangdong Province (506 people in Sanya, 502 people in Danzhou), 1 branch in Hubei Province (500 people), 1 branch in Hunan Province (501 people), 1 branch in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (526 people), and 1 branch in Zhejiang Province ( 137).

4 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia cured and discharged

At present, the Sanya Medical Team of Guangdong Province has taken over the first Fangcang shelter hospital in Sanya, the Danzhou Medical Team of Guangdong Province has taken over the Fangcang shelter hospital of Danzhou, the Medical Team of Hubei Province has taken over the Fangcang shelter hospital of the Sanya Hotel, the Medical Team of Hunan Province and the Severe Makeshift Hospital of Zhejiang Province The medical team took over the Sanya Central Hospital. 37 people from the Guangdong National Emergency Medical Rescue Team supported Lingshui Temporary Makeshift Hospital, and 42 Jiangxi National Emergency Medical Rescue Team supported the Fourth People’s Hospital of Haikou City. Up to now, a total of 4 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia have been cured and discharged.

Classification and nucleic acid testing

Sort and perform nucleic acid testing. Focusing on the difficulties and blockages in data reporting, and strengthening the connection between the provincial laboratories and CDCs in cities and counties, the efficiency of data reporting on August 11 has been significantly improved, and it can basically be reported every 2 hours. Strengthen the matching of nucleic acid testing, formulate a matching plan for 11 cities and counties, and make every effort to coordinate the scheduling of nucleic acid testing samples to ensure timely testing, including: 80,000 tubes from Chengmai to Haikou and 40,000 to Wenchang; 40,000 tubes from Dongfang to Haikou Pipes; 10,000 pipes were transferred from Tunchang to Haikou; 15,000 pipes were transferred from Ledong to Wuzhishan and 20,000 pipes to Sanya. Guide cities and counties to report the amount of inspection and inspection in a timely manner, understand the remaining capacity in a timely manner, and improve inspection efficiency. So far, Sanya has completed the 9th round of nucleic acid testing and sampling for all employees; Haikou, Danzhou, Lingao, Lingshui, Chengmai, Wenchang and other cities and counties have completed the 4th round of nucleic acid testing and sampling; Ledong and Chengmai have completed the third round of nucleic acid testing and sampling. Round of nucleic acid testing, Qionghai and Dongfang completed the second round of nucleic acid testing for all staff. Other cities and counties carry out nucleic acid testing for key population groups and key areas.

Continue to arrange the return of stranded tourists

Interpret the information filling and process through the Hainan Health Code “Liqiong Application” entrance, reminding the majority of passengers that they can easily and quickly compare nucleic acid information, itinerary information and vaccine information through the health code database; at the same time, they can also learn more about the number of stranded passengers in each city and county through the platform. , return destination and other important information.

The Hainan Health Code “Liqiong Application” applet collects stranded passengers’ willingness to return, and the criteria for approval is that passengers meet the requirements specified in the “Announcement of Hainan Provincial New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters on Matters Related to Departures and Returns of stranded passengers in Hainan” return standard.

The passenger information that has passed the review will be pushed to the cities and counties by the Hainan Provincial Big Data Bureau, and the cities and counties will sort out the information of outlying passengers in a timely manner, and organize the tourists to purchase tickets for their return trips according to the transport capacity. Even if the passenger application interface shows “under review” or fails, passengers can purchase tickets for their return trips under the organization of each city or county with the green health code, green itinerary code, and nucleic acid negative certificate 3 times within 72 hours (once a day).

Concentrate on tackling fortifications and achieve social zero as soon as possible

In the next step, Hainan will focus on tackling tough problems and achieve social zero as soon as possible. Continue to prevent spillovers and consolidate hard-won gains. Further improve the isolation and transfer mechanism, increase transfer efforts, and transfer positive cases and close contacts to designated hospitals, shelters, and isolation points as soon as possible to eliminate hidden dangers of community transmission. Strengthen terminal disinfection, strengthen process evaluation and disinfection effect evaluation. Strictly implement static management and control measures, implement the requirements of staying at home and staying in the area, strengthen community management and control forces, send cadres and staff to the front line, and fully mobilize volunteers to maintain community order and provide living security. Standardize the protection standards for various prevention and control positions, and strengthen the personal protection of front-line prevention and control personnel.

Focus on clustered epidemics in key personnel such as medical staff and in key places such as shelters, and systematically assess the risk of epidemic transmission. In strict accordance with the requirements of hospital infection prevention and control, the operating procedures shall be implemented, and a supervision group shall be formed to conduct special supervision on key institutions and places such as medical institutions and makeshift hospitals to avoid the occurrence of cluster infections. In accordance with the emergency notification requirements for strengthening the management of isolation points, implement isolation point reserves, standardize internal management, and prevent the isolation points from visiting each other and causing clustered epidemics. Reasonably arrange the itinerary to better promote the stranded tourists to the islands. Do everything possible to ensure the supply of materials, and go all out to do a good job in social services in high-risk areas.