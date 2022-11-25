Source title: A total of nearly 170,000 vegetables have been distributed

According to the Changping District Bureau of Commerce, at present, the stocking volume of major supermarkets in Changping that guarantee supply is 3-5 times the daily sales volume. In the closed control area, since October 28, Changping has also distributed a total of 169,100 vegetable packages. At present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe, and the duration of the epidemic in Changping area is gradually lengthening. How is the current supply of materials? Is the supermarket supply sufficient? On November 24, a reporter from the Beijing News visited several locations in Huitian District, Changping District, Xiaotangshan Town, and Changping City. The order channel is smooth. On the morning of November 24, consumers were orderly buying vegetables in a small supermarket in Huitian District, Changping.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong Materials, fruits and vegetables fill the shelves to the brim, and the prices are also stable. In a small supermarket near the intersection of Yuzhi West Road and Huilongguan West Street, a reporter from the Beijing News saw that the prices of Chinese cabbage at 0.48 yuan per catty, carrots at 1.38 yuan per catty, and the prices of Minsheng vegetables have remained stable. “Is this Chinese cabbage still in stock?” As soon as the consumer’s voice came out, on the other side, there was a staff member holding a pack of Chinese cabbage and trotting all the way to the shelf. Whenever a shelf is getting empty, someone will immediately take out a batch of vegetables and quickly fill it up. The Beijing News reporter noticed that in the early hours of this morning, the Dasheng Quebec Agricultural Products Wholesale Market in Changping District was temporarily closed. This is a large-scale comprehensive market in the Huitian area, which meets the daily necessities of hundreds of thousands of people in the surrounding 15 kilometers. supply. When the reporter arrived in the morning, the security personnel at the gate of the market were trying to persuade the vehicles and pedestrians who came to buy vegetables to return. The dishes even came to the fore.

At noon on November 24, at Wumart Changping Chengbei Store, the staff directly opened the lid of the container for consumers to pick cucumbers.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong Manager Li from the dried fruit and vegetable area of ​​Huilongguan No. 1 store of Meilianmei Supermarket told the Beijing News reporter that the store is currently stocking up four times the daily sales volume. "We have also made full preparations for people's livelihood vegetables. Prepared 1,000 kilograms." She said that in the past two days, more fruits and vegetables were sold online than offline. On November 24, in a Meilianmei supermarket in Huitian area, the staff were replenishing goods.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong The reporter visited and found that thanks to the mature and stable online sales channels of large supermarkets, online also bears more responsibility for supply guarantees. In the Xiaotangshan store of Wumart Supermarket, Mr. He, the store manager, told the Beijing News reporter that the store’s usual online orders are about 300-400 orders, but in recent days, the online orders have exceeded 1,500 orders. “Citizens don’t have to worry about the supply of goods. We have special supply channels, direct procurement from the place of origin, and more than one warehouse, which also provides more guarantees for supply.” On November 24, at the Xiaotangshan store of Wumart Supermarket in Changping District, the shelves were full of vegetables.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong Mr. He mentioned that the supply of Minsheng vegetables in the store is sufficient, and tons of vegetables arrive at the store from time to time, which can ensure the supply of vegetables and other materials. “The personnel and supply of goods will also be deployed among the various stores, and active support will also ensure the normal operation of each store.” District Bureau of Commerce: Online and offline channelsA total of 169,100 vegetable packets were distributed A reporter from the Beijing News learned from the Bureau of Commerce of Changping District that in order to ensure the smooth flow of online channels, the Bureau of Commerce insists on providing first-line service with a dedicated team, and will go to the site to place simulated orders, coordinate with the online platform to increase capacity to ensure smooth order placement, and for some The scope of takeaway delivery in the closed control area is exceeded, and the “point-to-point” supply of local towns and streets and surrounding New Century and Wumart stores is established, and shopping applets are pushed through WeChat groups, and dedicated line delivery channels are opened. On the other hand, the Bureau of Commerce adheres to the daily monitoring system of key supply guarantee points, and monitors the purchase and sale of 16 farmers’ markets and 43 key supply guarantee supermarkets. Stock up. At the same time, multiple measures have been taken to ensure the operation of key points, and the district health and health committee and the district disease control center have achieved “quick inspection, fast consumption, fast screening, and fast opening” of supermarkets and farmers’ markets, and guided key supermarkets to adopt a closed-loop management model . For areas under closed control and control, Changping has distributed a total of 169,100 vegetable packages since October 28 to relieve residents’ anxiety, avoid the phenomenon of explosive orders on takeaway platforms, and reduce the pressure on material transfer in closed control areas. Small vegetable shop: the vegetable merchant delivers the vegetables directly to the store

In Huilongguan, Changping, the Yuzhi West Road, which is nearly two kilometers long, connects multiple communities from south to north. On the morning of November 24, the outdoor temperature gradually warmed up. Citizens in many small supermarkets and convenience food stations on Yuzhi West Road It started to increase. Some vegetable store stores do not open self-selected retail of vegetables, and consumers consciously line up in front of the staff responsible for purchasing and weighing. In small supermarkets, all stocking personnel are also busy without touching the ground.

On the morning of November 24, consumers were orderly buying vegetables in a small supermarket in Huitian District, Changping.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong

Materials, fruits and vegetables fill the shelves to the brim, and the prices are also stable. In a small supermarket near the intersection of Yuzhi West Road and Huilongguan West Street, a reporter from the Beijing News saw that the prices of Chinese cabbage at 0.48 yuan per catty, carrots at 1.38 yuan per catty, and the prices of Minsheng vegetables have remained stable. “Is this Chinese cabbage still in stock?” As soon as the consumer’s voice came out, on the other side, there was a staff member holding a pack of Chinese cabbage and trotting all the way to the shelf. Whenever a shelf is getting empty, someone will immediately take out a batch of vegetables and quickly fill it up.

The Beijing News reporter noticed that in the early hours of this morning, the Dasheng Quebec Agricultural Products Wholesale Market in Changping District was temporarily closed. This is a large-scale comprehensive market in the Huitian area, which meets the daily necessities of hundreds of thousands of people in the surrounding 15 kilometers. supply. When the reporter arrived in the morning, the security personnel at the gate of the market were trying to persuade the vehicles and pedestrians who came to buy vegetables to return.

On the morning of November 24, the reporter saw at the scene that the Beinong Market was temporarily closed, and the staff were trying to persuade vehicles and pedestrians to return.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong

Will the temporary closure of the market affect the stocking of small vegetable stands and supermarkets? “You can rest assured.” A staff member of a small supermarket told the reporter that the store has connected familiar vegetable merchants, which can ensure that the supply of goods is sufficient in the past few days. , and several times more than usual.”

Large-scale supermarkets: four times the supply volume and more online orders

Compared with small vegetable stores, there are not many consumers in the vegetable area of ​​large supermarkets. Today (24th), the reporter visited Meilianmei Supermarket in Huitian District, Xiaotangshan Town and Wumart Supermarket in Changping City. The shelves were covered with vegetable materials. The dishes even came to the fore.

At noon on November 24, at Wumart Changping Chengbei Store, the staff directly opened the lid of the container for consumers to pick cucumbers.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong

Manager Li from the dried fruit and vegetable area of ​​Huilongguan No. 1 store of Meilianmei Supermarket told the Beijing News reporter that the store is currently stocking up four times the daily sales volume. “We have also made full preparations for people’s livelihood vegetables. Prepared 1,000 kilograms.” She said that in the past two days, more fruits and vegetables were sold online than offline.

On November 24, in a Meilianmei supermarket in Huitian area, the staff were replenishing goods.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong

The reporter visited and found that thanks to the mature and stable online sales channels of large supermarkets, online also bears more responsibility for supply guarantees.

In the Xiaotangshan store of Wumart Supermarket, Mr. He, the store manager, told the Beijing News reporter that the store’s usual online orders are about 300-400 orders, but in recent days, the online orders have exceeded 1,500 orders. “Citizens don’t have to worry about the supply of goods. We have special supply channels, direct procurement from the place of origin, and more than one warehouse, which also provides more guarantees for supply.”

On November 24, at the Xiaotangshan store of Wumart Supermarket in Changping District, the shelves were full of vegetables.Photo by Beijing News reporter Tian Jiexiong

Mr. He mentioned that the supply of Minsheng vegetables in the store is sufficient, and tons of vegetables arrive at the store from time to time, which can ensure the supply of vegetables and other materials. “The personnel and supply of goods will also be deployed among the various stores, and active support will also ensure the normal operation of each store.”

District Bureau of Commerce: Online and offline channelsA total of 169,100 vegetable packets were distributed

A reporter from the Beijing News learned from the Bureau of Commerce of Changping District that in order to ensure the smooth flow of online channels, the Bureau of Commerce insists on providing first-line service with a dedicated team, and will go to the site to place simulated orders, coordinate with the online platform to increase capacity to ensure smooth order placement, and for some The scope of takeaway delivery in the closed control area is exceeded, and the “point-to-point” supply of local towns and streets and surrounding New Century and Wumart stores is established, and shopping applets are pushed through WeChat groups, and dedicated line delivery channels are opened.

On the other hand, the Bureau of Commerce adheres to the daily monitoring system of key supply guarantee points, and monitors the purchase and sale of 16 farmers’ markets and 43 key supply guarantee supermarkets. Stock up. At the same time, multiple measures have been taken to ensure the operation of key points, and the district health and health committee and the district disease control center have achieved “quick inspection, fast consumption, fast screening, and fast opening” of supermarkets and farmers’ markets, and guided key supermarkets to adopt a closed-loop management model .

For areas under closed control and control, Changping has distributed a total of 169,100 vegetable packages since October 28 to relieve residents’ anxiety, avoid the phenomenon of explosive orders on takeaway platforms, and reduce the pressure on material transfer in closed control areas.

Zeng Yanxing, Chief of the Circulation Section of the Changping District Commerce Bureau, said that in the future, he will continue to refine and implement the “1+5+22+N” supply guarantee system, and establish a supply guarantee matrix at the wholesale end, supermarket end, platform end, and community end. There is sufficient supply of daily necessities in the areas under the security control and control areas, and the society, please rest assured.