It is a popular photo motif and well-known landmark: the Leondinger straw knot on Ruflinger Straße, near the city limits of Linz. In 2001 it was constructed by the Leonding artist Josef Baiser for the Eigenart (the forerunner of today’s Leonart), after three months the sculpture should actually have been dismantled again. But things turned out differently. The city bought her and she stayed. Today it is impossible to imagine Leonding without her.

