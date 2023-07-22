A training school for young people in vulnerable situations in Cali

By Cristian Felipe Quinonez

Education and the ways of acquiring knowledge vary depending on the philosophical and vocational thought of each technical labor training institution by competencies, the thought of teachers trained in areas of knowledge such as veterinary medicine, nursing, early childhood; Continuous training in: first aid, ICU, clinical laboratory, customer service, occupational health among other training processes reflect the change, interpretation and appreciation of pedagogical methodologies for teaching our young people, in whom the policies, programs and training plans, teacher orientation and community expectations are specified.

The business administrator Carlos Eduardo Vásquez Manotas spoke of the reasons that led him to create the Valle Comprehensive Training School to work for the comprehensive education of young people in vulnerable situations, benefiting more than 2,000 young people from Cali in the last 5 years.

“I remember when I was a child I always liked helping and working for society, and I saw that the future of the country was the children, their childhood and how they lived this first stage of their lives day by day until they became young promises in our territory. That is why I trained as a Business Administrator to leave footprints in them and sow love and positive things with the dream that this world will be better and better, managing to transform the lives of thousands of young people from Cali”, Carlos expressed it.

Carlos affirms that his work lies in helping to “build training processes for the youth of the Santiago de Cali Special District, people who have social empathy for others, who love nature and animals, who love their neighbor, who value what they have around them, and who never stop dreaming because dreams are what lead us to great things to make our existence come true, taking into account that throughout life, just as there are good things, there will also be negative things, but these situations will help us with new learning.” s already be better people”.

Skill-based technical labor education is one of the greatest challenges we face in terms of strengthening or recovering an influential education with pedagogies according to the needs of each student in their stage of formative development.

When talking with Carlos Vásquez, we noticed that after more than 18 years of experience in social development with a vocational focus and as director of Efiv, he loves what he does.

Teachers become parents, psychologists, therapists and guides for our youth. Education is then characterized as a strategic line of all governments when it comes to promoting youth development.

excessive love

“I remember with great pleasure that our first class of graduates was a success, we managed to transform the lives of more than 100 young people. I will continue touring my city with all the desire for society to improve, teaching young people, and I still continue with this same enthusiasm and joy, because I love what I do”, expressed Carlos Vásquez.

When analyzing their expressions more deeply, we observe that they are situations that lead to actions of transformation to the social fabric, where the teachers of the institution generate new practical forms of teaching in which we highlight the training teachers Jhojan Lenis, Diana Marcela Cheka, Yohana Gonzales, Sonia López, Dilan Del Río Suárez and Luisa López, professionals in various areas of higher education with a focus on technical labor teaching by competence, thank you for your dedication and effort within the training process.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

