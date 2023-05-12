Home » A transfer of 200 thousand euros of European funds to the Municipality for projects to combat the most extreme poverty
SOCIAL POLICIES – Councilor Coletti: “Answers for people living in marginalized conditions with services, guidance and strengthening of the cohousing network”


A European funding of almost 200,000 euros that makes it possible to expand the range of projects to combat marginalization and the most extreme poverty. The fee (197 thousand euros) was recognized to the Municipality of Ferrara as leader of the Centre-North district following the participation in the Public Notice 1/2021 PrInS of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and the presentation, by the Territorial, emergency social intervention projects and actions to support citizens in conditions of serious poverty.

“This transfer allows us to implement response measures for people who live in highly marginalized conditions, for whom we want to give continuity to all existing projects and reduce inconvenience as much as possible” he says the Councilor for Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara Cristina Coletti. “The allocated funds – explains Coletti – are intended for services for homeless citizens, including the purchase of post office boxes and support for the acquisition of registered residence to allow access to the choice of general practitioner and the possible request for subsidies. In addition, interventions will be structured to provide orientation to local services and to support the processing of administrative procedures and legal advice. Furthermore, both the strengthening of the network of cohousing services already active in the area, with dedicated operators to the facilitation of paths of coexistence and autonomy, as well as the activation of new housing.Important actions that clearly intend to stem all forms of poverty”.

On the subject of cohousing, the actions that the Municipality of Ferrara carries out with the resources of the PrInS notice integrate with the 710 thousand euros of Pnrr funds (Mission 5: inclusion and cohesion) intercepted by the Administration and which will be used to create housing paths first and temporary housing. In fact, these too are interventions that will give answers to homeless people with health problems, in conditions of housing discomfort and to those who do not have the possibility of having immediate access to public housing.



Downloadable images:


Photo Press Release Prins.jpg

