a tree that constitutes its own forest » Science News

The sounds of Pando, a tree made up of 47,000 interconnected poplar stems, have been made public to raise awareness of the threats it faces. An acoustic engineer hopes to achieve a similar result to whale recordings to save this extraordinary plant.

Pando has seen a lot over thousands of years in his home in Fishlake National Forest, now you can feel it too. (Pando’s Friends)

The sounds of Pando, a tree that forms its own forest, have been made public with the aim of raising public awareness of this extraordinary plant and the threats it faces. In the 1960s, recordings of humpback whale songs released as records helped change public opinion on whaling, saving many whale species from extinction. Now, one acoustic engineer hopes to achieve a similar result with an even larger tree, the aspen known as Pando. Pando is made up of 47,000 interconnected poplar stems. Even though they look like separate trees, they are actually part of the same organism, living and dying together. During a conference of the Acoustic Society of America, Jeff Rice and Lance Oditt of Friends of Pando presented the “acoustic portrait” of Pando. Initially, only conference attendees could hear the sounds, but now they have been made available to everyone. Rice first recorded the sound of Pando leaves in 2018 and returned in 2022 to capture sounds from different angles, including rooted systems that extend up to 27 meters deep into the ground. After a thunderstorm, Rice noticed he could hear a deep roar coming from the roots using a hydrophone. The sounds are beautiful and interesting, but they also have practical value. They can be used to document the health of the environment and provide a benchmark for comparing environmental changes. Rice and Oditt have not yet conclusively proven that the sounds they pick up come from Pando’s roots, but experiments conducted so far support this idea. Pando challenges our understanding of the world, since such a vast forest can be considered a single organism. Its grandeur humbles our sense of space. Besides the artistic aspect, Pando sounds could also be used for scientific research. For example, wind passing through the root system could reveal the inner workings of Pando’s hydraulic system in a nondestructive way. The research pair also hopes to locate insect colonies and learn more about roots and water distribution across Pando. However, the main goal remains to raise public awareness of Pando and the threats he faces. Pando’s friends point out that there are many common errors in the description of this tree. It is important to avoid exaggerations or underestimates of its size and the threats surrounding it, as this does not help efforts to protect it. Pando is estimated to be between 8,000 and 12,000 years old, although this is difficult to confirm precisely. It covers an area of ​​43 hectares and weighs 6,000 tonnes, making it one of the largest trees in the world. Pando’s sounds were first featured at the 184th meeting of the Acoustic Society of America and can now be heard on Ecosystem Sound.

An overview of the area covered by Pando, with the lake whose waters may contribute much to its success in the foreground (Lance Oditt, friendsofpando.org | GIS map: Paul Rogers & Daren McAvoy)

