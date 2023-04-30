A trip to build the Silk Road of Dream｜Su Liyang: Witness the development and changes of China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics cooperation base_Xinhua Newspaper

The road trip to build a dream silk road｜Su Liyang: Witness the development and changes of China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics cooperation base

Su Liyang is the manager of the multimodal transport department of Lianyungang Sino-Kazakhstan International Logistics Co., Ltd. Over the past ten years, he has participated in the infrastructure construction of the China -Kazakhstan logistics base, such as building east-west two-way channels, logistics “dual hubs”, and fast-track exports across the Caspian Sea. .

