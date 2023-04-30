Home » A trip to build the Silk Road of Dream｜Su Liyang: Witness the development and changes of China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics cooperation base_Xinhua Newspaper
News

A trip to build the Silk Road of Dream｜Su Liyang: Witness the development and changes of China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics cooperation base_Xinhua Newspaper

by admin

The road trip to build a dream silk road｜Su Liyang: Witness the development and changes of China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics cooperation base

Su Liyang is the manager of the multimodal transport department of Lianyungang Sino-Kazakhstan International Logistics Co., Ltd. Over the past ten years, he has participated in the infrastructure construction of the China-Kazakhstan logistics base, such as building east-west two-way channels, logistics “dual hubs”, and fast-track exports across the Caspian Sea. .

(Litchi News reporter/Wang Weijie video/Quan Liancheng Li Hui edit/Wang Weijie)

Copyright and Disclaimer

Copyright statement: All manuscripts sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reprinted or mirrored without permission; authorized reprinting The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.

Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua Newspaper.com. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.

See also  Assignment of places for universities, in the final stretch – breaking latest news

You may also like

The Yangtze River Delta Railway safely sent 3.655...

The diocesan pilgrimage of the engaged couples in...

Peru said that they have advanced dialogue with...

More than half of the paper made in...

Azerbaijan GP: Pérez thanks the Safety Car and...

A blind Naat-Khawan of Gilgit-Baltistan, whose voice led...

This was the life of the vallenato minstrel...

FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 25 – The winners

Support for families of missing persons – what...

To recover stolen motorcycle they demanded more than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy