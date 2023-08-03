A trip to Finland, not just for Alvar Aalto

photo in copertina | Kuokkala Church, OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture, ph: © Jussi Tiainen

The transparency ofwaterthe boundless expanses of foreststhe brightness of the cielo and the recent opening of the new museum centre Alto2 are just some of the good reasons to visit Jyväskylä, the only city in the world with a total of 29 buildings designed by the well-known Finnish architect Alvar Aalto (1898-1976) who deserves a trip not only to see his masterpieces but also to discover some of the most recent works of contemporary Finnish architecture and admire the beautiful untouched landscapes of the “Lake Region”.

Un giorno a Jyväskylä – itinerary

Jyväskylä, situata sulle sponde del Lago Päijänne e a 270 km north of Helsinki, is in fact the capital of the central Finnish region renowned for its thousands of lakes and its boundless expanses of forests. Jyväskylä is also known for its prestigious university campus and for its rich program of cultural and musical events that enliven the city throughout the year. Jyväskylä is the ideal destination for lovers of architecture, culture, nature and Finnish sauna.

Among the recently completed contemporary projects, thenews/notizie/30869/Il-progetto-dell-Aalto2-Museum-Centre-a-Jyvskyl-Un-nuovo-centro-culturale-dedicato-ad-Alvar-Aalto-e-alla-Finlandia-centrale”>Aalto2 Museum Center, It Bistro Kirkkopuistoil Puukuokka Housing Blockthe Kuokkola Church and the Harbor Veneer while among the works of Alvar Aalto we cannot lose theAlvar Aalto Museumil Museum of Central Finlandl’University of Jyväskylä and the Jyväskylä City Theatre.

The city of Jyväskylä photo © Julia Kivelä, courtesy of Visit Jyväskylä Region

MORNING

Aalto2 new museum center dedicated to the works of Alvar Aalto and the history of Central Finland

We start our itinerary with a visit to theAlto2the new museum center dedicated to the design and architecture of Alvar Aalto (1898-1976) and to the history of central Finland, the largest lake region in Europe.

The new Aalto2, located in Ruusupuisto Park, was inaugurated on 26 May 2023 in the year of the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Alvar Aalto (3.02.2023) representing an important cultural investment for Jyväskylä.

The expansion project, signed by the Finnish studio A-Konsultit Oy, combines the two buildings designed by Alvar Aalto: the Alvar Aalto Museum (1971-73) and the Museum of Central Finland (1956-61, 1991) welcoming visitors in unique cultural center of about 5000 square meters which houses a hall common to both museums, an exhibition area, a large open space for events, a café and the Aalto2 Museum Shop.

The project for the new Aalto2 also includes the renovation of the Alvar Aalto Museum (1971-73) which, after a break of a few years, has reopened to the public completely renovated.

Aalto2 Museum Center A-Konsultit Oy, photo © Maija Holma © Alvar Aalto Foundation

After a visit to the new Aalto2 museum centre, the itinerary continues towards the city centre, where lovers of Alvar Aalto’s works cannot miss two of his important projects: the University of Jyväskylä (1951) and the Jyväskylä City Theatre (1964-1982).

LUNCH BREAK

Bistro Kirkkopuisto. From historic café to contemporary bistro in dialogue with nature

A must for the lunch break at Bistro Kirkkopuisto. A contemporary bistro housed in a historic café in Church Park, the park in the city of Jyväskylä where an 1881 parish church stands.

The recovery, expansion and transformation of the 1954 building is signed by the Finnish studio Arkkitehtipalvelu Oy which has managed to create a contemporary project in dialogue with the surrounding buildings, the church and the lush vegetation of the park.

Very bright interior spaces, large glass surfaces and wooden furnishings characterize the bistro, offering guests the opportunity to taste a selection of typical dishes of the Finnish gastronomic tradition in welcoming, comfortable environments in contact with nature.

Bistro Kirkkopuisto, Arkkitehtipalvelu Oy, ph: © Arkkitehtipalvelu Oy

Also in the center of Jyväskylä we find the TOIVOLA OLD COURYARDan original meeting place for vintage and handicraft enthusiasts housed in a historic courtyard from the end of the 19th century and the TEELEIDI TEAHOUSEa real tea house created in a historic building in the city where it is possible to taste or buy a selection of teas or aromatic infusions.

AFTERNOON

Puukuokka Housing Block, an ecologically and socially sustainable project dedicated to collective housing

We continue our tour to discover the contemporary architecture of Jyväskylä by moving to the Kuokkola district where we can visit the Puukuokka Housing Block, a complex of three multi-storey residential buildings built entirely of wood.

The project, signed by the Finnish studio OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture, explores the potential of prefabricated modular buildings to provide high-quality, affordable and environmentally friendly accommodation for singles, couples or families with children. All the apartments, modern, ecological and energy efficient, are made up of two modules, one which houses the living room, the balcony and the bedroom and the other the bathroom, the kitchen and the entrance. The designers’ goal was to combine the sensation of comfort and intimacy of single-family houses with the semi-public character of the common areas of a condominium.

Puukuokka Housing Block, OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture, ph: © Mikko Auerniitty

Kuokkala Church. A wooden church where contemporary design meets spirituality

Also in the same district of Kuokkola we find the Kuokkola Church. A contemporary church made entirely of wood, covered and clad with overlapping slate tiles.

Sobriety, simplicity and spirituality in a mix of local building traditions, cutting-edge technologies and natural materials are the key points of the project signed by OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture. The main body of the church is flanked by a wide staircase and an elegant and slender bell tower which becomes a point of reference for the neighbourhood. The warmth of the wood and the soft light of the interiors, very sober and essential, welcome the faithful in an intimate and cozy space where they can find peace and silence.

Kuokkala Church, OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture, ph: © Jussi Tiainen

SERA

Harbor Veneer. Ristorante Panoramico with Finnish sauna

We conclude our itinerary moving towards the Lutakko port of Jyväskylä where at Sataman Viilu, the only restaurant with a sauna in the city, we can sip a drink at sunset or dine overlooking the lake.

Full and empty volumes, abstract and irregular shapes, contemporary design and natural materials characterize the architectural project, signed by the Finnish studio Arkkitehtoimisto Koan Oy, and the interior design one by Franz Design Oy.

The building, made entirely of wood, is spread over two floors and houses three saunas, a large terrace with swimming pool, an internal room for about 100 people on the ground floor and one for 200 people on the second floor. On the side of the restaurant’s entrance staircase, a wooden and glass pavilion houses “Nemo propheta in patria”, the exclusive and original boat designed by Alvar Aalto in 1954-55.

Harbor Veneer, Arkkitehtoimisto Koan Oy, ph: © Julia Kivelä, courtesy of Visit Jyväskylä Region

How to arrive from Italy

There are many possibilities for reaching Jyväskylä from Italy, here is a convenient and quick proposal that I have personally experienced by flight and train. You land in Helsinki by plane and you can easily reach Jyväskylä by taking the train directly from the airport and changing once at Tikkurila Station or Helsinki Central Station, from where several fast trains leave for Jyväskylä. Along the train journey you can admire beautiful lake landscapes in the section between Tampere and Jyväskylä.

Where to sleep

Centrally located a few minutes walk from the lake, the pedestrian center of the city and the station there is the Solo Sokos Hotel Paviliona 4-star design hotel that has won several awards and where among the many Scandinavian design furnishings we also find the famous Ball Chairs by the well-known Finnish designer Eero Aarnio.

Solo Sokos Hotel Paviljonki, ph: © Sokos Hotels, courtesy of Visit Jyväskylä Region

© breaking latest news

published on: 03/08/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

