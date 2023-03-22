It was a mid-afternoon dream when Luis G., a fourth-year student in Psychology at the UES, woke up and remembered that he had to go for a walk in the Historic Center of San Salvador. It’s been a long time since Luis went in those directions, “I had bad experiences regarding crime, although I have heard many opinions that today a calmer environment is perceived,” he commented.

With a serious voice, Luis recounted that back in 2015, two gang members from “La 18” arrested him, getting him off a Route 42 coaster in Parque Libertad to steal his cell phone. “I remember it very well, it was in the time of the Profe’s government (former president Sánchez Cerén), it was very dangerous and it was probably because he came from a coaster in an opposite area,” said the young man, reminiscing.

Luis boarded the 101-B bus that leads from Santa Tecla to San Salvador, it was a normal afternoon, sunny and hot, it was almost Easter, the traffic was getting heavier and there was a lot of police presence; 3:34 pm and the bus was almost full with a couple of people standing, most looking at their cell phones, others with headphones. “I arrived at Simón Bolívar Park in the Historic Center of San Salvador and some street vendors got on to offer their products. I went down and began to walk, with some mistrust, ”he explained.

While Luis was going to do his errand, he noticed the police presence at every corner, that gave him confidence and when he finished, he decided to walk to explore the Center. “I diverted my walk to eat cassava, the businesses look alive, people after work go around the Historic Center to taste a coffee or typical dishes. This whole environment is different from how I remember it was years ago, ”emphasized the university student.

Security experts attribute these achievements to the strategies implemented by the Government of President Bukele. “I remember the news well, about a year ago the Security, PNC and Army ministers asked the Deputies to implement the Exception Regime”, explained Luis; and he was right since that request was after a sharp escalation of violence by gangs: in just three days (March 24, 25 and 26, 2022), there were 87 people killed in different parts of the country.

Luis finished his parboiled yucca and when he went to pay, he told the owner (whom we will call “Paty”), the difference he felt in the environment in the Center compared to when he last arrived. “This has been so certain for months with the ‘War Against Gangs.’ Before, all this was dead and people just went to their homes or no one went shopping,” said Paty. He also commented that thanks to these measures he no longer pays the “Rent” to the gang members, money that helped him buy more tables, chairs and better fix his booth.

Luis continued his walk through the streets of the Center. “At some point I heard in some newspaper reports that the security forces were attacking the population, however, I am curious that I did not observe any search by soldiers or police. But being in the streets, I only observed routine patrols by soldiers, the police presence of the CAM and traffic,” explained Luis.

On March 27, one year has passed since the Exception Regime was approved and according to data from the Security Cabinet, there are more than 65,000 gang members captured during the Exception Regime, as well as more than 325 days without homicides during the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

Likewise, Luis assured that during his walk he was able to notice for the first time the architectural beauties that the Historic Center offers. “Old painted buildings, cleaner and more orderly streets, and the peaceful atmosphere… all have helped my eyes see my surroundings with more contemplation,” he said.

It was time to go take the bus to Santa Tecla and while Luis walked to the bus stop, a different mentality could be perceived in him. He was peering at the painted and restored homes and businesses around him. “I felt a very different vibe from the Center, I hope it stays that way for when I have my children, they can enjoy our beautiful country. By the way, this time no one assaulted me for coming from a bus from the opposite area,” Luis said, laughing with relief.