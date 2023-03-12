The Wittmann Group’s fiscal year 2022 was characterized by a high order intake, above the average especially during the first half of the year, on the one hand, and by difficulties in the procurement of components, especially electronic, which has held back an increase in sales compared to 2021, on the other. Sales of 376 million euros were in line with those of 2021.

However, various investment and production projects characterized 2022 for the group. In addition to new investments in ultra-modern machining centers at its three production sites, facility expansions at Wittmann Battenfeld in Kottingbrunn (Austria) and Wittmann Robottechnikai in Mosonmagyarovar (Hungary) were completed in 2022. The extensions of production areas have made it possible to increase the construction of injection molding machines. The enlargement of the Hungarian plant has also allowed an increase in the production of Tempro thermoregulators and robots in the new range equipped with the R9 control system.

The expansion of Wittmann USA’s main building in Torrington should also be completed within the next two months to provide additional space for building automation and injection molding cells. Ongoing projects also include the construction of a new building for the Wittmann Battenfeld sales office in Törökbálint (Hungary), the completion of which is scheduled for the end of the second quarter of 2023. In 2022, the production facilities of the Wittmann Group were joined that of Dilovası (Turkey), which will be mainly dedicated to carpentry, sheet metal processing and the production of auxiliaries, launched on January 1, 2023. At the moment a production area of ​​3,600 square meters is available, but the activities will be constantly implemented in future to support those of the factories in Austria and France.

For the current fiscal year, Michael Wittmann, president of the Wittmann Group, expects a further increase in sales of around 10%. This estimate is based on the fact that the company started 2023 not only with a high order book, but also with a market that is starting to show signs of improvement.