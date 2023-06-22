A two-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his pregnant mother

Local police in the US state of Ohio reported that a two-year-old boy accidentally killed his eight-month-pregnant mother, after shooting her in the back with a loaded and unsafe handgun.

Laura Elg, 31, called for help on the afternoon of June 16, saying she was hit at her home in Norwalk by a bullet fired from her son, Police Commissioner David Smith told local media.

Smith told ABC’s News 5 Cleveland that the victim “explained that she was 33 weeks pregnant, and that her two-year-old had accidentally shot her in the back with a gun.”

The police chief said that despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the young woman died in the hospital without being able to save the child who was in her womb.

When she was conscious after the arrival of the police, the concerned explained that her son managed to enter the master bedroom, which is usually closed, while she was washing clothes, and began playing with weapons.

The police also found a 9mm handgun on the bedside table along with two other loaded firearms.

The victim’s husband, who was out of the house during the incident, told police that the weapons belonged to him, according to local media.

This tragedy is the latest in a long line of similar incidents in the United States, a country of 400 million firearms for about 330 million people.

And in March, a 3-year-old girl accidentally killed her 4-year-old sister with a gun near Houston, Texas, even though five adults, including their parents, were in the house.

And about 40% of American families own guns, and a large portion of them have children, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Less than half of these families keep their guns secure, according to a study by Johns Hopkins University.

Norwalk’s chief of police said the Norwalk tragedy occurred despite security measures in place, and urged people with firearms to take extra precautions, including using “locks and safes” and “at least leaving (the weapons) unloaded”.

