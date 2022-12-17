The Economic Work Conference of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held from December 15th to 16th, and Xi Jinping attended and delivered a speech. The meeting proposed to vigorously boost market confidence, prevent and resolve major risks. Foreign media reported today that the leaders of the Communist Party of China are shifting their focus to economic growth in order to boost the real estate industry and reinvigorate the confidence of entrepreneurs. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He stated in a public event on Thursday that real estate is a pillar industry of the national economy. Media commentators believe that this is a rare change in the CCP’s tone on real estate in recent times.

The CCP’s official media CCTV News reported on December 16 that the Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 15 to 16. Xi Jinping attended the meeting and delivered a speech. confidence.

The meeting stated that it is necessary to focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, effectively preventing and defusing major risks, promoting the overall improvement of economic operation, and achieving effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity.

The Wall Street Journal reported on December 16 that the Chinese government is shifting its focus to economic growth. According to people familiar with the matter, He Lifeng is presiding over the drafting of a plan to achieve economic growth of over 5% next year. He Lifeng was elected as a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the 20th CPC National Congress in October.

In an internal meeting shortly after the 20th National Congress, He Lifeng, the head of China‘s National Development and Reform Commission, called for policies to ease coronavirus prevention and control measures, boost the real estate sector and reinvigorate entrepreneurs, people familiar with the matter said. .

It can be seen from the above reports that the CCP authorities hope to boost market confidence, which is mainly reflected in boosting the confidence of the real estate industry and entrepreneurs in order to prevent and resolve major risks.

Hong Hao, Chief Economist of Sirui Investment Group and Director of China Chief Economist Forum, delivered a speech as a guest at the “Gelonghui·Global Investment Carnival·2023” online forum on December 15, saying that in 2022, China‘s economy will encounter many Uncertainty, one of the big uncertainties is real estate.

Hong Hao pointed out that the challenges encountered by the real estate market this year (2022) will be more serious than those in 2014. The year-on-year growth of commercial housing sales this year is about -40%. Whether it is the source of real estate development funds or the year-on-year growth of commercial housing sales, it is very difficult. It may be the worst year in the past 10 years, so the real estate industry may be more tangled than in 2014.

Media reports and analysts also pointed out that the bursting or imminent bursting of the real estate bubble is the key factor dragging down the overall downturn of the Chinese economy. The industry, construction industry, and home appliance industry have also kidnapped the CCP’s local finance and ordinary families.

Therefore, the CCP authorities have recently continued to loosen the financing constraints of the real estate industry, and the credit, bonds, and equity of real estate companies have “triangled arrows”. Surprised statement.

Liu He stated: “Real estate is a pillar industry of the national economy”

According to news from the official media Xinhua News Agency on December 16, Liu He, Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, stated at the fifth round of China-EU Business Leaders and Former Senior Officials Dialogue on December 15 that real estate is a pillar industry of the national economy. , Some policies have been introduced, and new measures are being considered in an effort to improve the industry’s balance sheet and guide market expectations and confidence to pick up.

Liu He also said that for a period of time to come, China‘s urbanization is still in a relatively rapid development stage, and there is enough room for demand to provide support for the stable development of the real estate industry.

Bloomberg reported on Dec. 16 that Liu’s remarks were further evidence of a shift in tone by the Chinese government after years of downplaying the importance of the real estate sector to address growing inequality related to soaring housing prices. The unprecedented property slump has prompted authorities to step up support for the industry in recent weeks, sparking gains in developer stocks and bonds.

Chinese domestic analysts believe that Liu He’s public statement that “real estate is a pillar industry of the national economy” is relatively rare in recent years. Further policies were introduced to defuse industry risks and promote market recovery.

China‘s economy was hit hard by China‘s anti-epidemic restrictions in November.

The Wall Street Journal reported on December 5 that China‘s total retail sales of consumer goods fell sharply in November, while industrial production lost momentum as factories struggled to cope with strict epidemic prevention measures and overseas demand slowed. Unemployment rose and investment in construction, machinery and other fixed assets slowed.

The National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China announced on Thursday (December 15) that the total retail sales of consumer goods in November fell by 5.9% year-on-year, which was much larger than the 0.5% drop in October and also larger than the 3.3% drop expected by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal.

In November, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 2.2% year-on-year, a sharp slowdown from the 5% year-on-year increase in October, and also lower than the 3.7% increase expected by economists.

The year-on-year growth rate of fixed asset investment fell back to 5.3% in January-November, which was lower than expected. The growth rate in January-October was 5.8%. It’s a measure of investment in buildings, machinery and other high-value assets.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate, China‘s main measure of unemployment, also rose to 5.7 percent in November from 5.5 percent the previous month. The surveyed unemployment rate for the labor force ages 16-24 fell back to 17.1% from 17.9%, although it remains near record highs.

Housing market data released on Thursday also pointed to a continued slump, with developers mounting debt and buyers staying on the sidelines. In November, the prices of new commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities in China fell slightly by 0.25% month-on-month, slightly smaller than the 0.37% drop in October. From January to November this year, the sales of commercial housing fell by 28.4% year-on-year, while the area of ​​new housing construction fell by nearly 40%.

Many economists expect considerable short-term turmoil in China‘s economy, as a contagious strain of the coronavirus spreads through the country’s vast population, sickening a large workforce and keeping worried consumers from spending as they please.

The Wall Street Journal reported on August 29, 2020 that Chinese households are holding tight pockets and are afraid to spend, which is directly related to the decline in property market leading to shrinking wealth.

The average price of new and second-hand housing in dozens of Chinese cities has continued to fall since September last year, with no signs of recovery in sight. Many property developers have defaulted on contracts and halted construction, leading to a drop in sales and sparking a further loss of confidence in the property market.

According to a survey report released by the Central Bank of China in 2021, 70% of the wealth of Chinese people is house.

According to Chinese media reports, many details hidden in the central bank report revealed a lot of important real estate information.

For example, compared horizontally and internationally, in the United States, real estate accounts for only more than 30% of total household wealth, and financial assets account for nearly 70%.

Jiang Chao, who was the chief economist of Haitong Securities at the time, also pointed out that the wealth of Chinese residents is too concentrated in real estate, with financial assets accounting for only 30%, and the proportion of stocks and funds, insurance and pensions is relatively low. 8% of the total assets of residents, while South Korea, Japan, and the United States are 20%, 30% and 56% respectively.

Lu media reported that this once again proves that the wealth of Chinese national households is deeply tied to real estate.

The high proportion of real estate means that many families cannot bear the drastic changes in housing prices. Once volatility occurs, the first to bear the brunt are highly leveraged debt households.

The survey shows that in terms of household debt, the proportion of Chinese households with debt is 56.5%. From the perspective of debt use, housing loans are the basic composition of household debt. Among households with debts, 76.8% have housing loans, and the average household housing loan balance is 389,000 yuan, accounting for 75.9% of the total household debt.

The real estate market is on the verge of collapse, and it is becoming more and more difficult for the CCP’s local governments to sell land.

The Wall Street Journal reported on November 21 that according to data from the Chinese Ministry of Finance, in the first nine months of 2022, the overall land-related revenue of local governments fell by nearly 30% year-on-year.

In the past, Chinese private real estate companies bid for new plots of land, but now almost all private real estate companies are in financial crisis, the capital chain is broken, bankrupt and bankrupt, and private real estate companies rarely buy land.

In this case, state-owned developers have become the main force in land purchases, and other government-backed companies have also joined in land purchases, including local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

In some cities, state-owned buyers in local government land auctions included companies that were formed shortly before the sale, according to auction results and public records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The reports pointed out that these operations may indicate that these funds, either from within the local government system or as bank loans, are channeled to state-owned enterprises to buy land, which is then recorded by local governments as fiscal revenue.

“China News Weekly” quoted Bai Wenxi, chief economist of IPG China, as saying that under pressure, in order to ensure that the income ratio of land transfer fees does not drop too quickly, on the one hand, the local government purchased land through platform companies such as Chengtou to realize the realization of land use. Mortgage financing in disguise is used to support local finances. On the other hand, land purchases by state-owned enterprises are used to create a hot atmosphere for land auctions, so as to increase the activity of the real estate market and maintain land prices.

In some places, the phenomenon of “financial idling” has been caused by falsely increasing revenue. However, false data will interfere with the judgment of decision-makers, and may delay the best time to prevent debt storms.

According to a Reuters report, in the first eight months of this year, the fiscal deficit of China‘s 31 provincial-level administrative regions was 6.74 trillion yuan, the highest since 2012. Among them, Sichuan, Henan, Hunan and Guangdong with large populations have the highest fiscal gap.

At the same time, local governments are heavily indebted. According to a report released by Goldman Sachs on September 29, 2021, by the end of 2020, the total debt of local government financing platforms has reached 53 trillion, and this is only the hidden debt of local governments.

This means that once land prices fall sharply, if local governments lack the motivation to pay back the money, banks and other financial institutions will face a crisis of centralized bankruptcy, causing the CCP to worry about the “major risk” that prevents them from sticking to it.

Therefore, in order to prevent local governments and Chinese banks from collectively falling into crisis, it is necessary for the CCP regulators to rescue real estate. Therefore, CCP Vice Premier Liu He stated that real estate is a pillar industry.

FX168 Financial News (North America) reported on September 19, 2022 that as the real estate crisis and the CCP’s “zeroing” policy hit business confidence, the US$52 trillion banking industry is dealing with more and more non-performing loans. Chinese banks have exposure to 53 trillion yuan ($7.6 trillion) in real estate, more than any other industry.

In a worst-case scenario, the escalation of loan denials earlier this year (supply disruptions) could cost banks as much as $350 billion, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Major banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China, said in their latest earnings reports that non-performing loan ratios in the real estate sector had risen. Investors may have “disproportionately punished” banks and priced in a worse-than-expected deterioration in asset quality as banks had set aside provisions or written off bad debts, Citi said.

