A unique adventure trail will soon be ready on Pikajalamäki

Photos: Urmas Lauri

By the beginning of July, the builder will complete the Pikajalamäe low-level adventure trail in Palivere, and the builder of the mini-golf course is currently being sought with the tender.

The low adventure trail being built on Pikajalamäi is unique. “There is no trail like this in the surrounding area,” said Mati Kallemets, a board member of the North Länemaa Tourism and Sports Facilities Management Center, which is developing Pikajalamäge.

“We don’t make such a stamp track. We don’t have a standard project, each trail is different,” said Valdo Kangur, head of Seiklusring OÜ, which builds the trail.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleGallery: the victory fire reached Noaroots from Viljandi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

