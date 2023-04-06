Tensions between the two countries have increased after the meeting of the speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Kevin McCarthy, with the Taiwanese leader, Tsai Ing-wen.

The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was spotted while on patrol about 400 nautical miles (740.8 km) east of Taiwan, in the same area as the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong, which was sighted 200 nautical miles (370.4 km) from the island.

Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, quoted by local media, confirmed that both ships were in the same area, but could not say whether the presence of the US Navy was due to the Shandong military exercises.

“It’s the first time that [el portaviones Shandong] leaves the South China Sea; based on current estimates,” Chiu said.

The Chinese authorities announced on Wednesday a patrol and inspection operation in the central and northern part of the Taiwan Strait that will last three days, collects Reuters. The measure, which seeks to “guarantee the safety of navigation and guarantee the safe and orderly operation of priority projects at sea”, takes place in the context of the meeting of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, with the leader Taiwanese, Tsai Ing-wen.

For its part, the USS Nimitz was in the region after leading the joint military exercises of the US, South Korea and Japan, off the South Korean island of Jeju, which concluded on April 4. It is the second time in less than two weeks that the ship has participated in military exercises together with the South Korean Navy.