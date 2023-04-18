A valuable victory for Mouloudia Oujdia, which revived survival among the adults…

Abdel Qader Badawi

The Mouloudia Oujda team was able to win the decisive and fateful match that draws the 23rd round of the professional championship, at the expense of the Maghreb Fez team, and added to its score three points that it desperately needed to get away from the electrified area. The match ended with two goals for one goal, scored by Anas Sergat, And Hisham Mershad for Mouloudia, while the absorbent goal was scored by Emad Al-Riahi from a penalty kick

The meeting in general was characterized by caution and caution, especially since the visiting team relied on the close guard of the Mouloudia Oujda players after the Fassi team fortified its defense and filled the center of the field with the largest number of players and even tightened control over the strategic corridors, which made it impossible for the Mouloudia attackers to penetrate the defensive lines, and most of the chances that It seemed that it did not go beyond the battlefield of operations, and it consisted of skirmishes….and we waited until the 22nd minute for the first serious attempt to be made from the right side, which was exploited by the people of Sargat, who did not hesitate to send a shell 20 meters away, scoring the first goal against the Mohammedan goalkeeper, after this goal the elements maneuvered Conscientiousness in all directions in order to add other goals, and among the most prominent opportunities, those that were made available to the Algerian player Farhi Benhalima in the 35th minute, who dodged a group of players, but the last word was for goalkeeper Abdel Ali Al-Mohammadi, who pulled the ball with difficulty into a corner … The absorbent team’s attempts collided with the defense Sarbut, Merah, Al-Jarisi and Kadrien closed all the gates, and Serpot almost added the second goal after he shot a ball towards the goal in the battlefield, but one of the defenders intervened at the right time.

With the start of the second round, the referee, Jalal Jaid, announced a penalty kick, claiming that one of the attackers was knocked down inside the battlefield, which Imad Al-Riahi translated into the equalizing goal, after that we noticed the players crowding in the middle of the field, due to the plan approved by the two parties, and with the successive minutes the coach’s cubs intensified my success From their successive attacks, which were attempts that often posed a great danger to the Al-Mohammadi goalkeeper, and in the 64th minute, Hisham Morshad was able to score the goal of salvation, which was the goal that inflamed the enthusiasm of the huge fans who watched the match, and in stoppage time, Muhammad Ali almost Ba Muammar managed to adjust the cuff, but the ingenuity and brilliance of goalkeeper Mahdi Moftah prevented this from being achieved, so the match ended in a sporty atmosphere between the players.