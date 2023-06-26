Home » A Venezuelan prison accused of sexually assaulting his daughters in Yopal – news
News

A Venezuelan prison accused of sexually assaulting his daughters in Yopal – news

by admin
A Venezuelan prison accused of sexually assaulting his daughters in Yopal – news

At the request of a prosecutor from the Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Abuse (Caivas), a judge sent a 34-year-old man to jail, who would have sexually assaulted his own biological daughters, ages 11 and 9, between December 2022 and May 2023, in Yopal.

The facts would have occurred from the moment the defendant and his family arrived in this city from Venezuela.

According to the investigation, under threats, physical and verbal attacks, the detainee apparently repeatedly touched and sexually assaulted the girls when they were with him, inside the family home.

By court order, investigators from the Technical Corps of the Prosecutor’s Office (CTI), of the Prosecutor’s Office supported by soldiers from the Gaula group of the National Army, arrested the alleged sexual abuser on public roads in Yopal.

Before a court with a guarantee control function, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of aggravated violent carnal access in a successive and homogeneous contest, which was not accepted by the detainee.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

See also  crippled but cool

You may also like

Moroccan Road Race Championship: Adil Arbawi and Chaima...

“I had faith that God would bring me...

The 10 best books on Lent

Everyday YouTuber Bojjang “Including everything without embellishment in...

Madagascar. Elections ’23, the maneuvers of Wagner

Ansbach | A whiff of powder wafts through...

Joaquin Phoenix’s Oedipal Odyssey | Culture | .a...

How to clean bad energy from home?

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Above all, don’t let Putin think that we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy