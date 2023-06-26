A Venezuelan prison accused of sexually assaulting his daughters in Yopal – news

At the request of a prosecutor from the Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Abuse (Caivas), a judge sent a 34-year-old man to jail, who would have sexually assaulted his own biological daughters, ages 11 and 9, between December 2022 and May 2023, in Yopal.

The facts would have occurred from the moment the defendant and his family arrived in this city from Venezuela.

According to the investigation, under threats, physical and verbal attacks, the detainee apparently repeatedly touched and sexually assaulted the girls when they were with him, inside the family home.

By court order, investigators from the Technical Corps of the Prosecutor’s Office (CTI), of the Prosecutor’s Office supported by soldiers from the Gaula group of the National Army, arrested the alleged sexual abuser on public roads in Yopal.

Before a court with a guarantee control function, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of aggravated violent carnal access in a successive and homogeneous contest, which was not accepted by the detainee.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

