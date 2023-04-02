Sudani Net:

May the peace, blessings, and mercy of God be upon you

There is no way out of what the international community falsely and slander has brought you into, except with a project of unity with you that will lead the country to free and fair elections, after which a government will be formed that represents the people in their vital, strategic and immediate issues, and get them out of the impasse of fragmentation and targeting…

This requires courageous decisions from both of you, by which you will become one of the greatest African leaders, which history will write for you and enrich you with glories.

Gentlemen:

The future of Sudan depends on your unity, and that your people are fully aware of the wickedness of what is happening to your clash and the disappearance of the Sudanese state. They will not be patient with what you are on until the flood comes and drowns everyone…

And we propose the following:

First: Formation of a military council led by Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdel-Rahman.

Second: Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Daglo shall be the Vice-President of the Military Council.

Third: Confirming the Juba Peace Agreement and absorbing its symbols in the military council and the transitional government.

Fourth: Formation of a transitional government with competencies that does not exceed twenty ministries and whose term does not exceed two years.

Fifth: Formation of political forces in a parliament whose membership does not exceed five hundred members.

Sixth: The adoption of the Sudanese Constitution of 2005 as an amended constitution for the country.

Seventh: Forming the necessary commissions of free and impartial competencies within a month.

Eighth: Contacting all countries and international blocs and explaining the Sudanese position and the reasons for the recent fateful decisions.

Ninth: All major issues are postponed to the elected governments, and the task of the transitional government is to preserve the country and hold elections.

Tenth: Involving the Sudanese people is their responsibility and paying the bill for sovereignty, national unity and the bill for elections.

Gentlemen:

Know that the Sudanese people are smarter than their enemy and smarter than those who manipulate their future, and they are aware of what you both are, so they will appreciate the courage of you to make the decisions of your unity…

Gentlemen:

Unity decisions require patience and determination, strength and decisiveness, wisdom and insight, and a dimension that only inspired leaders possess, so do not miss the honor of the mission and the requirements of history. And God is the conciliator for His servants.

your countryman

Abdul Karim Mohiuddin Al-Hajj

1st of April 2023

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)