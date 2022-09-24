[NTD, Beijing time, September 24, 2022]On September 24, the news about “A viaduct under construction in Guangdong collapsed” was on the hot search list. According to reports, when the steel box beam fell, it hit a large truck, and the driver was lucky to escape. Witnesses said that the collapse took only a few seconds, and the scene was shocking.

On September 24, the Zhongshan Emergency Management Bureau of Guangdong Province reported that a steel box girder fell at the construction site of the Henglan North Interchange C ramp of the West Ring Expressway under construction in Henglan Town, Zhongshan City, and a worker was injured and sent to the hospital. . One of the truck’s cargo boxes was crushed, and the driver was not in the way.

The video posted on the Internet showed that a steel frame suddenly fell in the middle of the highway, and the rear half of a truck was crushed by the steel frame. Witnesses said in the video that they suddenly fell off the bridge while driving and hit a truck.

Upstream news from mainland China reported that Mr. Huang, a 32-year-old driver who passed by the scene, said that at about 9:12 in the morning, he set off from Jiangmen to deliver deliveries in Zhongshan, and was driving to the Zhongshan Henglan section of the Zhongjiang Expressway, “passing two bridge piers under construction. , some lanes are blocked, only one lane is open, and there is a bit of a traffic jam ahead.”

Suddenly, a section of elevated steel frame quickly collapsed. “The picture is quite shocking, because I didn’t hear too much noise in the car, and I couldn’t feel the vibration. The steel frame collapsed, and the cross-section took up about four lanes, about ten meters.” Mr. Huang said that the whole journey was only a few meters away. For a second, he couldn’t react, as if he was watching a blockbuster movie.

Mr. Huang said, “There are 4 cars between me and the smashed car, and I can only see the rear of the car.” He heard from other passing drivers at the scene that the driver had escaped successfully, but he heard Construction workers fell off the bridge.

The traffic police of the Zhongshan Public Security Bureau said that the road is now closed, and the horizontal bar cannot cross the outer sea, and both sides cannot cross. In two days (unblocked).

Mainland netizens said, “This is too scary.” “The driver survived the disaster.” “Fortunately, it didn’t hit the cab. I hope this matter is thoroughly investigated.” The bridge’ must be strictly investigated.” “The quality of this project should be paid attention to to avoid the recurrence of this kind of accident.”

(Editor in charge: Li Enzhen)

