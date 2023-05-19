Home » A video recorded the murder of a Valledupar FC fan
A video recorded the murder of a Valledupar FC fan

A video recorded the murder of a Valledupar FC fan

The security cameras of the commercial establishment where Víctor Marrugo Geney, 18, was located, captured the moment where a group of young people arrived and one of them with a firearm, apparently a revolver, shot him, causing his death.

This incident occurred in a tobacconist’s shop located at 10 D Street with Carrera 6B in the San Jorge neighborhood of Valledupar, where the other people present at the site ran for cover and then tried to help Marruego Geney, who was initially badly injured and hours later died in a city clinic.

Regarding this murder, the authorities have not yet disclosed the motives and perpetrators, however, it transpired that the murderer would be identified and it would be a subject equally young as the deceased and that it would be treated for personal matters.

Meanwhile, the investigation is carried out by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

