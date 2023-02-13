Home News A violent death was recorded in the rural area of ​​Saravena – news
News

A violent death was recorded in the rural area of ​​Saravena – news

by admin
A violent death was recorded in the rural area of ​​Saravena – news

The cowardly manner in which two criminals murdered a service station worker in the municipality of Saravena the night before, for stealing the product, was recorded on security cameras.

The events occurred late in the afternoon of Sunday, February 12, at the La Pavita Service Station, in the place known as La Pava, the exit route to the Ruta de La Soberanía and the municipality of Cubará.

The unfortunate worker was identified as Cristian Cepeda, affectionately known as “Compotica” who did not resist the assailants, was shot at neck level, dying instantly.

Dressed in black and hiding their faces with helmets, the criminals, after stealing the money and murdering the employee, took a motorcycle and fled.

People close to the victim assured that he was a hard worker, helpful and a good person, for which they demand that the authorities capture those responsible for the crime.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Two new local confirmed cases in Yantai, Shandong are all employees of beauty salons|Yantai City|Shandong Province|Yangzhou City_Sina News

You may also like

Macalister Silva’s energetic speech for which Millionaires did...

Rare!The big egg in the woman’s home was...

the most important dates of the electoral calendar

Election of the Effective Participation of Victims Board

Commentator of Guangming.com: Recruiting through public examinations is...

The orangutans of the National Development Plan

Faced | The New Century

Zhejiang held a meeting of provincial party members...

The United States shoots down another “UFO”, this...

China provides about 53 tons of tents to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy