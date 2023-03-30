Delivery by 10 May 2023

The Municipality of Montalto delle Marche, in the province of Ascoli, has launched a tender procedure to collect creative proposals regarding the visual identity to be associated with “METROBORGO Montalto Lab. Guarded by future civilizations“, a complex urban regeneration project of the historic village, inside the seismic crater, which must be completed by 2026.

The proposals must communicate, in a simple and immediate way, a new imaginary of Montalto delle Marche as a village undergoing transformation through new contemporary languages.

The brand identity must be inspired by 8 key concepts at the basis of the METROBORGO project:

→ new visions to create new imaginaries → history and tradition as founding values ​​the processes of innovation and urban renewal → transformation as a process of social, economic and cultural fertilization → new community agreementinclusive towards new residents and temporary citizens → rhizomatic processes in support of large, cohesive and coherent territorial ecosystems → new cultural codes to open up to the international dimension of the contemporary → connection of multidisciplinary experiences inspiring values ​​for the new generations → new collective consciousness for the care of the environment, of human and social relationships, of the material and immaterial culture of the territory.

The proposed logo must be original and of great impact and the word “METROBORGO” must be integrated into the graphic proposal and always present.

Evaluation criteria

– Originality and innovation | up to 30 points

– Consistency between the graphic sign of the logo and the entire visual identity system | up to 30 points

– Recognizability and communicative effectiveness of the various elements | up to 20 points

– Flexibility and versatility of use on analogue and digital media | up to 20 points

The best 5 design proposals will be exhibited in the village of Montalto delle Marche where residents will be able to express their preferences, which will be taken into consideration during the evaluation of the Technical Commission.

Requirements to participate

The competition is aimed at all those interested who have matured in the last few years 5 years experience in visual and brand identity. In particular, they must have created or actively participated in the drafting and implementation of visual identity projects in the last 5 years (complete with relative user manual and guidelines).

Participation is open to individual professionals and agencies in the sector, admitted both individually and as a temporary grouping of companies and/or professionals.

award

The 1st classified will be awarded 3,000 euros to be considered as an advance on the total fee for the completion of the graphic services for a total amount of 18,000 euros.

The authors of the other four proposals will receive 1,000 euros each.

amounts net of social security charges and VAT if due

Calendar

07/04/2023, ore 13:00 deadline for sending questions and clarifications, using only the following email address: [email protected]

deadline for sending questions and clarifications, using only the following email address: [email protected] 10/05/2023, ore 13:00 deadline for the presentation of the application for participation and the simultaneous sending of the proposals;

deadline for the presentation of the application for participation and the simultaneous sending of the proposals; by 17/05/2023 assessment by the Technical Commission and publication of the provisional ranking with simultaneous request via PEC for the encryption key for folder B.

assessment by the Technical Commission and publication of the provisional ranking with simultaneous request via PEC for the encryption key for folder B. by 05/22/2023 opening folder B to check requirements

opening folder B to check requirements from May 27, 2023 to June 4, 2023 exhibition of the 5 finalist projects

exhibition of the 5 finalist projects by 10/06/2023 evaluation by the Technical Commission and publication of the final ranking with announcement of the winning proposal.

Announcement and documentation

[ comune.montaltodellemarche.ap.it ]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.