The driver ended up in the escarpment. The helicopter rescue intervened on the spot

VOLPIANO. Between Settimo Torinese and Volpiano, towards Aosta on the A5 motorway, a medium-sized van, like a Fiat Ducato, overturned independently and ended up off the road. The driver, alone on board, was thrown out and ended up in the slope below. The helicopter rescue promptly intervened on the spot, where the Turin traffic police was also present, to transport the driver to the Turin CTO. Despite the accident, the driver is conscious. There are no traffic disturbances along the section of the motorway affected by the accident.