News

SINISTER

On Friday, March 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., a strong fire consumed the Quimicosas building, in the center of the city of Puyo, on February 27 and Sucre streets. The causes that produced the scourge have not been determined, it is presumed that the flammable materials fanned the flames that devoured the building and the materials inside. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring houses.

Chemicals building engulfed in flames.

In this unfortunate event, fortunately there were no injuries or victims to regret, but the economic losses are considerable, since chemical products, disposable diapers, electric scooters, and other high-cost products were stored in the building; in addition to the three-story building, which was left in rubble.

A gym with new equipment for highly competitive sports had been installed on the third floor; This represents a loss for the owners and investors that resulted in this gruesome drama. The terror of the flames and the impotence of not being able to do anything, before the attack of the flames, calmed their owners.

Rolando Ramos, head of the Pastaza Fire Department, stated that they arrived at the scene five minutes after receiving the alarm and immediately proceeded to control the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to the surrounding buildings.

Motor pumps and personnel from the Mera fire brigade and the Shell Civil Aviation Directorate also joined. The Municipal Police were also present.

The owners of Quimicosas managed to recover some belongings, especially scooters and gas bottles. During the event, the National Police was available to control and provide security to the properties, preventing the friends of others from doing their own thing, as emphasized by the Police Colonel of Zone 16 Pastaza.

