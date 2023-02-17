These days they kept us entertained about the Leopard tanks that the NATO gentlemen should send to the Ukraine in order to wage war with the rickety Soviet army, which is still superior. It was a real public political debate. Germany, so dependent on Russian gas in the past, hesitated for days before joining all NATO members in authorizing the shipment of those tanks.

It is not yet known if they have really been sending them or are waiting for the spring to bring the Soviet super-invasion, with their mercenaries or with their old and outdated and massive war equipment. But before that happens, the European news has confirmed another truth, that Ukraine is running out of ammunition and Western arms manufacturers and dealers, starting with the US and Germany, are not ready to supply the needs.

Of course, the enemies of world arms have discovered what was always suspected, that this Ukrainian war only benefits the countries that manufacture weapons and ammunition or the well-known and billionaire sellers of such death devices.

So waging a war without having enough conventional weapons is absurd, although it could lead to a worse one: that they end up using the feared nuclear weapons and the little Ukrainian clown’s war of vanities is the third in the world. Or, who takes away, that both Biden and Putin become realistic and their ambitions or business in Ukraine lead them to sit at a table for talks and negotiate peace to avoid catastrophe.

In any case, this minor war will go down in history for everything it uncovered and for the stupid things that both sides did. The eternal Russian cruelties are counted at the time of battles that are not shown on TV or ruthless hidden interrogations.

The gringo stupidity of promoting the blowing up of the two gas pipelines from Russia to Germany in the vicinity of Sweden is not far behind, but above all because it is a war without ammunition or weapons.

