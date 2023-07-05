Home » A warning bullet stops an armed delinquent in Agadir
A warning bullet stops an armed delinquent in Agadir

by admin
Electronic Science – Agadir

A police officer working in the anti-gang squad in the security state of Agadir used his functional weapon in an emergency, on the evening of Tuesday 04 July, during a security intervention in the city of Ait Melloul, to arrest a 24-year-old person with a criminal record who was searched for at the national level, on suspicion of his involvement in a crime. A case related to theft associated with beating and wounding with a knife.

Elements of the judicial police in the city of Ait Melloul, backed by the anti-gang brigade, intervened in the “Mazar” neighborhood to arrest the suspect, who is the subject of a nationwide search warrant on suspicion of his involvement in exposing a victim to beating and wounding with knives and stealing his motorcycle, which are the criminal acts that had been committed. It was the subject of a video posted on social media.

During this security intervention, one of the suspect’s escorts obstructed the seizure and arrest procedures and subjected the police officers to violent resistance and a serious threat to use white weapons, which forced a police officer to use his functional weapon and fire a warning shot, which enabled him to neutralize the danger resulting from this assault and seize white weapons. used in it.

The suspect, who was arrested under theoretical guard, was kept at the disposal of the judicial investigation supervised by the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal the circumstances and circumstances of this case, as well as to determine the criminal acts attributed to him, while research is still underway to arrest the second suspect after determining his full identity.

