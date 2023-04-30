A waterspout off Santa Elena frightens tourists

A natural phenomenon known as “waterspout” It has been observed on the afternoon of this Saturday, April 29, 2023 off the coast of the province of st. Helen.

“A waterspout is a short-lived, rotating column of air that forms and travels over a body of water and under high-altitude clouds. They form when cold air from the upper atmosphere meets warm, moist air at the surface of the water.” It’s movingin a Twitter “thread”.

“Its rotational movement occurs due to the difference in wind speed and direction at different heights. They do not represent a greater danger to the population, however, they may represent a certain risk for vessels that are close to their formation.they added.

«A waterspout can disperse when it moves towards the coastal profile and meets the mainland. When a waterspout makes landfall, it loses the source of heat and moisture from the seawater, so it weakens and dissipates,” they concluded.

The waterspout frightened the tourists who arrived on the coast of Santa Elena to start the holiday on May 1.