The webinar scheduled for the next one 9 March, 2.30pm to 4.30pmrepresents the second meeting of the program 2023 of the Climate Change Forum and is dedicated to “solutions based on nature” (Nature Based Solutions) and ecosystems in urban design.

The ecosystem approach and solutions are essential for adapting to climate change and the role of public bodies is crucial to foster and support this approach in dialogue with citizens and local stakeholders.

During the webinar, ANCI Emilia-Romagna will illustrate possible system actions to support the skills of administrators and planners.

Experiences and considerations by two local administrators will also be presented, in relation to the link between adaptation to climate change and urban planning (land consumption, mobility, green and blue infrastructure, urban microclimate) and the ecosystem services and benefits generated by the adopting nature-based solutions.