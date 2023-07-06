Home » .a week in film: Czech romance, insidious horror and a girl in love with a fish
News

.a week in film: Czech romance, insidious horror and a girl in love with a fish

by admin
.a week in film: Czech romance, insidious horror and a girl in love with a fish

The holidays have started and we continue our session about movies. A story about a girl who befriends a wild sea fish and will protect it from insidious poachers is perfectly suited to the summer months. In the summer, even a little feminine romance of Czech production will not hurt. Something else will probably be more suitable for horror lovers – the fifth installment of the Insidious series. Juraj Malíček and Martin Papšo will accompany you through the session.

See also  Video: Wuhan Epidemic Closed Areas and Panic Purchases Reappeared | Closed Community | Closed Road | Stores Closed

You may also like

THE NATIONAL RAFTING TEAM PARTICIPATES IN THE WORLD...

Putin invites to the Kremlin a girl who...

After the storm comes the heat: Up to...

Qishang Online Showcases Achievements and Strengths of AI...

KIA Yang Hyeon-jong wins by decision over SSG...

Marisela Duarte will be the candidate of the...

Personal Voice under iOS 17 – digitize your...

Bee colonies on an old industrial site in...

In Valencia de Jesús they want YUMA to...

Linz back in eight minutes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy