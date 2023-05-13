Home » .a week in the economy: An economic expert will become the head of the country | Economy | .a week
the main news of the week is the name of the person who will fill the vacant chair of Prime Minister after Eduard Heger. Rather surprisingly, the current vice-governor of the National Bank of Slovakia and economist Ľudovít Ódor will take on the new role. The latter will have the priority task of bringing the country to early parliamentary elections in September. High hopes are placed in the new interim prime minister – especially from the right-wing voter spectrum.

According to the statements of several politicians and journalists, he is a competent expert with a correctly set moral compass and even a sense of humor. This was recently confirmed by Ódor himself when, after Robert Fico’s endless attacks on his person, he thanked the chairman of Smer for appointing him to his current position of vice-governor of the National Bank of Slovakia.

