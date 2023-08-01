A week later the government will end, Maryam Aurangzeb

I raise my head and say that we decided to come to the government to save the country, file photo

Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 5:41 PM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the journey of development from 2013 to 2018 has begun, after a week the government will end and the caretaker government will come, with the same spirit, give responsibility to the caretaker government. will

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Foreign Media Digital Monitoring Wall, Maryam Aurangzeb said that the broadcast of Radio Pakistan can now be heard in 52 countries, the present government has taken all possible steps to improve the institutions, electronic, print and digital media. What was the start of monitoring, it will be a central monitoring system, this monitoring system has been installed for the first time.

The Federal Minister of Information has further said that the first phase of PSDP has been completed, in the previous government there were talks of radio and TV auctions, foreign media digital monitoring wall will provide awareness of the current situation.

Maryam Aurangzeb has said that she raised her head and said that we decided to come to the government to save the country. The previous government brought the country close to bankruptcy, violated the IMF agreement. What, all the decisions we have taken to save the country from default, there are two reasons for increasing petrol.

