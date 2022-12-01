Every week the video news bulletin curated by Arte, the Franco-German television, talks about the problems of European citizens: Arte Europa Settegiorni is distributed in collaboration with the newspapers El País, Le Soir, Gazeta Wyborcza, Kathimerini and Telex. It is subtitled in Italian.

In this issue: at the World Cup in Qatar, following threats of sanctions by Fifa, the teams give up wearing the “OneLove” armband in protest against the country’s laws that discriminate against homosexuals; Meanwhile, France is discussing the abolition of bullfighting and Banksy’s artwork in Ukraine is dividing public opinion.