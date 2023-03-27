Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

One of the things that aroused heated discussions in world public opinion last week was that European leaders will visit China together, and this happened after Chinese leaders just finished their visit to Russia and had a long meeting with Putin.

As of last weekend, French President Macron had made it clear on March 24 that he would visit China next month. Macron also announced that European Commission President von der Leyen would visit China with him; He said he plans to visit China soon and that the EU will fully promote China‘s participation in resolving the Ukraine crisis. At the same time, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will also visit China within this week and will discuss with Chinese leaders the issue of Ukraine peace talks during his visit.

All this means that the Chinese solution to the Russo-Ukrainian war may become hotter, and at least China’s role in coordinating the Russo-Ukrainian war will increase. At the same time, this also means the improvement of China‘s international status and the decline of the US’s international status, at least on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war.

What “unified voice” does the EU want to express to China?

According to a report by Agence France-Presse on March 24: After the two-day EU summit in Brussels, Macron said that he had invited Von der Leyen to visit China together to express a “unified voice” to China. This “unified voice” is of course the “unified voice” of Europe against the Russia-Ukraine war, because this is the Chinese leader who just visited Russia, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a long time, and the two countries signed a series of important strategic and economic and trade agreements The result dictates.

Objectively speaking, there is actually no unified voice in the true sense of the current European war around Ukraine. Some Eastern European countries and other Eastern European countries, as well as old European countries, have no consensus on the end time and method of the Russia-Ukraine War. , which is dictated by their respective vital interests. And this situation is still intensifying with the development of the war: on the one hand, no one can predict the outcome of the war; on the other hand, the sanctions against Russia triggered by the war are fundamentally not conducive to the economic and social development of Europe. On this point, the interests of Europe are different from those of the United States. The United States hopes to drag down Russia through a long-term war, and the latter is Europe’s neighbor. All uncertain consequences must be borne by Europe itself.

In the above background, a country that obviously has an important influence on Russia at present appears before us, and this is China. It can be said that due to China‘s own economic strength and international status, it is currently exerting a decisive influence on Russia economically and diplomatically. Moreover, China has also proposed its own solution to the end of the current Russia-Ukraine war, that is, the 12-point Chinese position plan. From the perspective of the humanitarian content of the plan, there is almost no national opposition; from the perspective of the meticulousness of the content of the plan, it is also very desirable. Even the content of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which the West is most concerned about, is affirmed in the plan from the perspective of general axioms. All these have enabled China to play a huge stabilizing force in the current Russia-Ukraine war, which has become one of the root causes of European leaders’ visits to China.

Another background is that China is currently fighting for the economy across the country. The significance and attractiveness of the Chinese market are undoubtedly very optimistic about France and the European Union.

Another point worth paying attention to is: Unlike Germany, the Europeans who are currently visiting China together may represent another European force that emphasizes European strategic autonomy.

The reason for this judgment is that: Regarding the current Russia-Ukraine war, both France and the EU are well aware of China’s position, but its leaders still insist on visiting China, so they are obviously not here to completely negate China’s solution to the Ukraine issue , let alone come here to quarrel with China or threaten China, otherwise there is no need to make a special visit to China. The motive of their visit to China is undoubtedly to come to “discuss in-depth” with China about China‘s peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the same time, as far as the author understands: China and France have been communicating for a long time around Macron’s visit to China; before China announced the 12-point principled position on the Ukraine issue, the two sides had already discussed that a country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected and protected. A consensus was reached on the content. Therefore, there are reasons to have reasonable expectations for Macron and von der Leyen’s visit to China.

China‘s solution to the Russo-Ukrainian war may be hotter

There are indications that: China‘s solution to the Russia-Ukraine war peacefully is likely to become popular in the international community. This will undoubtedly be a success for China and a setback for the United States.

This development first received the attention of the international media. Bloomberg reported a few days ago that the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow puts the Biden administration in an awkward position: as the two rivals discuss a U.S.-unacceptable peace plan for Ukraine , the United States can only worry on the sidelines.

International media also said: Biden administration officials said that the United States is worried that it will be cornered by this peace plan. Although the U.S. has reservations about the Chinese proposal, if it rejects it outright, it may give China an opportunity to make other countries tired of war and the economic damage it brings think that the U.S. is not interested in peace.

The international media believes that after the outbreak of the Russo-Ukraine war, the Biden administration has always wanted China to watch the fire from a distance, but it seems that things have backfired.

The reason for the current new situation in the Russo-Ukrainian War is another background:

Since most European countries are small and live next to each other, this historical and traditional influence has resulted in a feature of European diplomacy that is to participate together. This is one of the important reasons why these countries cannot miss discussing the Chinese plan for the Russia-Ukraine War. Another reason is that although the United States is currently playing a role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, it is mainly holding back Russia by supporting the war, with the purpose of trying to drag Russia down. There are actually risks to Europe. Because European history tells these countries that Russia is a strong enemy of the entire “old Europe”, and no one can predict the consequences of the continuation of this war. In this context, the attractiveness of the Chinese plan comes out: after all, no matter the present or the future, the Chinese plan is a good choice for European countries considering their own interests, at least it is worth referring to. This is another major background for the current European countries to visit China together. Of course, European countries also have a bottom line. The first step of this bottom line should be: Russia will withdraw from the Ukrainian territory it has occupied since last year.

If this situation continues, China‘s plan is very likely to become another solution to the Russo-Ukrainian war alongside the US plan. In this way, China will actually win diplomatically.

