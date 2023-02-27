Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

Last weekend, on February 24, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis” (hereinafter referred to as “China‘s Position”). Different from the “Global Security Initiative Concept Paper” released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the 21st, the “China‘s Position” document released on the 24th directly clarified China‘s position on the current global hotspot, the Ukraine crisis. The focus of world public opinion that has continued to this day.

The above-mentioned “China‘s Position” document mainly includes three parts: criticism of the direct involvement of the United States and NATO in the Ukrainian crisis; unnamed request for Russia to respect the sovereignty of other countries and oppose nuclear war, but at the same time, it also proposes a ceasefire, cessation of war, The third is the appeal of a humanitarian nature, including the protection of civilians, the protection of civilian nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors and aid, and the protection of food exports.

The author believes that there are many reasonable parts of China‘s above-mentioned appeals, but at the same time, there are key deficiencies, which have reduced the acceptance of the “China Position” document; China needs to change the way of balancing diplomacy.

Reasonableness of China‘s position

As far as China’s 12-point “China’s Position” document on the Ukrainian crisis is concerned, the parts involving humanitarian nature are quite reasonable and detailed, especially practical in the current war environment, and even have value for post-war reconstruction. Even European and American countries that have opposed China‘s position since the Russo-Ukraine War have not raised objections, including the United Nations, and there must be many.

Among the 12 articles of the “China‘s Position” document proposed by China, there are 7 articles related to humanitarian nature, including: “resolving humanitarian crises”, “protecting civilians and prisoners of war”, “maintaining the safety of nuclear power plants”, and opposing the use of nuclear weapons as the core “Reduce strategic risk”, “guarantee food transportation”, “ensure the stability of industrial chain and supply chain”, “promote post-war reconstruction” and promised that China will play a constructive role. These contents should be said to speak from the perspective of Ukraine, the victimized country, and safeguard the vital interests of the Ukrainian people. They are very realistic and practical, and they are proposed by China, the second largest economy in the world. It should be said that they have a certain effect and influence. . The international community has a lot of affirmation of this, but almost no opposition.

A lot of international public opinion has mentioned and affirmed: China‘s 12-point peace proposal also urges measures to prevent civilians from being attacked, ensure the safety of nuclear facilities, establish humanitarian corridors, and ensure food exports.

Even the German government, which is particularly close to the Russian-Ukrainian war, its spokesman Wolfgang Buchner admitted that China‘s proposal contains several important points.

Even Ukraine, the country directly involved in the Russia-Ukraine war, its President Zelensky said at a press conference on the day China released the “China‘s Position” document: “I believe that the fact that China has started talking about Ukraine is not bad.” He even said : “I plan to meet Xi Jinping. This is very important for world security.” Zelensky did not say when or where he planned to meet Xi Jinping, but he said he hoped that China would support a “just peace” and Ukraine.

Another analysis in Ukraine also illustrates China‘s natural weight in ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the Associated Press: Fesenko, head of the Kiev-based Panta Center independent think tank, believes that Zelensky “will try to cooperate with China…in order not to bring China and Russia closer.”

“As long as China proposes a peace initiative, it will be forced to remain neutral and avoid providing arms and direct military aid to Russia,” Fesenko told the Associated Press.

Ukraine could also see “at least China pressuring Russia to control the use of nuclear weapons and create a mechanism to control Ukrainian nuclear power plants,” he said.

Obviously, Ukraine also affirms and values ​​China‘s positive role in resolving this war. Of course, there are other viewpoints.

It should be said that China‘s above-mentioned humanitarian position and the public statement of “respect for the sovereignty of all countries” in the “China Position” document are related to the demands and influence of some European countries on China, especially France. required impartiality.

Recently, France is making relevant arrangements with China on Macron’s visit to China. At the same time, when Wang Yi, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee attended the Munich Security Conference not long ago, he also launched intensive diplomacy with some European countries including France. The core is economic cooperate. According to the author’s understanding, the French side stated: During Macron’s visit to China, the Ukrainian issue is very important, and the two sides should have a common position. France believes that international law and the contents of the “Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence” initiated by China should become the common position of the two sides in dealing with the Ukraine issue. After Macron met with Wang Yi in Paris, the announcement of the French presidential palace reported by the French media also mentioned that the two sides will promote peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law. During Wang Yi’s visit to Europe, no other European countries made such statements.

There is no doubt that the relevant core content of international law and the “Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence” will undoubtedly become the common position between China and France on the Ukraine issue during Macron’s visit to China. This also means that the Chinese side’s statement in the “China Position” document The above position is not the opinion of the Chinese family, but quite representative.

key shortcomings

However, the above-mentioned “China‘s Position” document has key deficiencies in some aspects. The core point is that this document does not mention Russia’s ultimate goal of withdrawing from the occupied territories of Ukraine, which makes the “China‘s Position” document No. The credibility of Article 1 of “respect for the sovereignty of all countries” has been setback to a considerable extent. This is also a relatively consistent view of international public opinion.

First look at another point of view in Ukraine:

According to international media reports, Zelensky’s adviser Mikhailo Podoliak commented on the “China Position” document on Twitter: Any peace plan that only envisages a ceasefire and allows Russia to continue to occupy any part of Ukraine “is not Not for peace, but to freeze war, and the defeat of Ukraine, the next stage of Russian genocide.”

International media said Ukraine’s allies had also expressed skepticism, and German government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said that China‘s proposal was missing a key point: “The first is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.”

US national security adviser Jack Sullivan told CNN his first reaction to the (China) proposal was: “It could be stopped (by Russia) on the first point, which is: respect for the sovereignty of all countries.”

He added: “If Russia stopped attacking Ukraine and withdrew its troops, this war could end tomorrow.” It’s a very selective war. “

Unfortunately, the Russian government spokesman’s own speech confirmed Sullivan’s point of view. Foreign media reported that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: Moscow asked Ukraine to recognize Russia’s acquisition of land, abandon efforts to join NATO, adopt a neutral status, and other peace conditions.

Another point that deserves attention is the impact of the “China Position” document on the “Belt and Road”.

Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” reported that Justyna Szczudlik, an expert on China at the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM), believed that Beijing underestimated the impact of its stance on the Russia-Ukraine war on Central and Eastern European countries. It tried to show neutrality in the Ukraine war, but for some Central and Eastern European countries, China did not explicitly condemn Russia, and the “unlimited” relationship with Russia still disappointed them.

Sirina predicts that the “16+1” cooperation mechanism between China and Central and Eastern European countries has now become a 14+1 mechanism, in which Hungary and Serbia will still take a pro-China stance, but the “14+1” cooperation mechanism itself will fall into hibernation State, or more countries will withdraw.

Considering that the core issue in China this year is to restore and develop the economy that has been dragged down by the three-year epidemic, and given the reality of Sino-US relations, Europe has become very important right now. Therefore, regarding the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war, China needs to change the specific operation method of balanced diplomacy, that is, the author put forward at the beginning of the last article, “Criticize when it is necessary, and praise when it is affirmative. Only when it is broken first can it be established, and it must not It is passive, balanced, and even vague” to express its position. Especially for major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine War, avoidance will only make you more and more passive, and eventually you will be unable to balance, but it is easier to operate with a clear attitude. Moreover, there is no need to worry that doing so will hinder China‘s balanced diplomacy. Because when a country changes its foreign policy, it considers all aspects and comprehensively, and at the same time, it also depends on the international environment and its actual strength.

(Note: The author is a policy researcher. This article only represents the author’s personal views. The editor’s email address is [email protected])