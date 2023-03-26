The stylish Ford Kuga is ready to go anywhere with you. Now with a fantastic discount of up to 10,000 euros.

Roman Pataj selected and commented on the news

1. The murder of Daniel Tupé revealed a hidden problem of the Slovak Republic

In November 2005, student Daniel Tupé was murdered in Bratislava. In March 2023, the judge still unlawfully sent a man suspected of having committed this crime to custody.

The suspect is the Bratislava lawyer Adam Puškár, who in the past also defended people from the extremist scene. He denies the guilt. His lawyer refuses to say more so as not to “frustrate the capture of the real perpetrator”.

A key witness described to police that he saw “(Puškár) making an up-down motion to the upper body area of ​​this man, multiple times.” He admits that he subsequently hit Tupé himself with a boxer.

What the key witness says: Three men together testify about the murder. A group of neo-Nazis allegedly came “only” to fight on Tyršovo nábrežie, which they took as a routine program for a Friday evening. They claim that they only learned about Tupé’s death the next day from the media, and for years they were convinced that another gang of neo-Nazis who were in the same place at the same time had committed the murder.

The exception was a still unknown man, to whom Puškár allegedly confessed that he had thrown the knife into the Danube after the crime. He testifies that he really saw him walking to the river and years later at a meeting with this group in front of its members he reproached Puškár for implicating them in the murder. Several have now confirmed it.

The police have now taken the DNA of all the suspects who were presented and detained during the week. The technicians will compare it with the sample on the bloody boxer, which was found years ago at the scene of the murder.

It’s not definitive, but it seems like the police are really on the trail this time, and we may know the name of the killer. However, the criminal dimension of the case is only part of the story. The story of its two actors in the following years is also fascinating.