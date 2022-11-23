A white bench in Piazza dei Martiri and information posters to raise awareness of lung cancer prevention in the city. An initiative carried out by the Municipality in collaboration with “Alcase-Alliance for lung cancer advocacy support and education”, the association that aims to open an office also in Belluno.

The goal is to promote and disseminate information relating to lung cancer: “In November, dedicated to the prevention of this disease”, explains the councilor for social policies, Marco Dal Pont, “we placed a white bench in the square to draw people’s attention to the problem. It is the first step of a series of actions that we want to carry out with the association to raise awareness among citizens. The ultimate goal is the opening, also in the city, of an Alcase branch».

The initiative that the non-profit organization proposes every year in this month is called “Illumina November”. The current edition is the eighth. In fact, for Alcase, the November commitment has become an indispensable commitment for at least two good reasons: so that patients and their families have the due attention and so that healthy people, but at risk of developing lung cancer, know that it is possible to effectively prevent it: «Every year in the world», comments the medical director of Alcase, Dr. Gianfranco Buccheri, «a myriad of oncological medicine congresses take place with the aim of sharing the results of scientific research and the continuous progress of medical therapies . These progresses must then be brought to the knowledge of all through large social awareness events”.

Councilor Dal Pont is talking to the national president Anna Gatta with a view to a project that aims to make citizens aware of a correct lifestyle and more: «Today we are talking about lung cancer, but the action it will go in many directions because we will join other initiatives, all aimed at promoting health and information among the community”.