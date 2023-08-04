A WOMAN AND A BABY ARE MISSING « cde News

HERNANDARIAS (special envoy) Family members are desperately looking for a woman and a baby, who left their home in Hernandarias yesterday to go to Ciudad del Este, but have never returned.

It is about Iris Aparecida Cortez, and a little boy named José de Jesús Ortega.

Adriano Ortega, a family member of these people whose whereabouts are unknown, stated that he tried to file a complaint with the jurisdictional police station, but they told him that he must wait for 48 hours to report the fact as a person’s disappearance.

Any information about the woman and the child can be communicated to Adriano, at the number 0984 436 946.

