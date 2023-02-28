Home News A woman and her 4-year-old granddaughter died in a road accident in the south of Cesar
In a traffic accident, a 40-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl, grandmother and granddaughter among themselves, lost their lives.

The victims were traveling on a motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Ana Sandri Pedraza González, who tried to avoid a branch on the road and collided with a turbo-type truck.

The event occurred at the entrance to the village of El Barro, jurisdiction of the municipality of San Martín, south of Cesar.

The victims of this accident were identified as Flor Adriana Rincón Gómez, the girl’s grandmother, who responded to the name of Eymi Yulie Vargas Pedraza.

In this case, the truck driver was unharmed and the motorcycle driver was transferred to a hospital in the sector.

