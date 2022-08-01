Home News A woman disappeared, searches in the night in San Quirino
A woman disappeared, searches in the night in San Quirino

SAINT QUIRINO. He does not return home, the family members sound the alarm. The searches for a woman who had left the house in the afternoon and had not returned home started around 9 pm on Sunday 31 July: worried, the family members alerted the police.

Shortly afterwards, the woman’s car was found, parked near a canal near San Foca, on provincial 53 leading to Vivaro: the firefighters asked for the intervention of the Trieste diving team to complete the process of searches. The carabinieri of the Sacile company are also busy until late at night.

