The textile industry of Faisalabad produces a major part of the textile products exported from Pakistan.

A lot of fabric is also wasted during harvesting and manufacturing of garments, home textiles or other products, which are usually burnt or thrown away.

But Mehwish Azim, a textile graduate from Faisalabad, has made a ‘startup’ to make this waste reusable.

Mehwish Textiles sells the various products made from the waste through Amazon in the US and the Middle East, employing her four-member team as well as 15 to 20 other women.

Talking to Independent Urdu, he said that they are mainly converting textile waste into eco-friendly and trendy products and selling them online in the US and then in the Middle East market.

According to him, more than 29,000 kg of textile material is going to waste daily in Faisalabad alone. This thing I have seen in my practical life and then I thought that it should be made usable.’

She said that her first product was organic cotton reusable tissues and now she is producing various customized products including grocery bags, jumpsuits, makeup wipes.

‘We developed our first product and sent it to the US for testing and we got great feedback. After that we joined an incubation center to take it up professionally and now our various products are being sold online.’

He said that he faced many challenges in quitting his job and starting his own business.

‘The first challenge was to quit my job and start my own business because as a woman it was a big challenge and I have faced it. I convinced my family and friends how business can be better than employment because through business we can create jobs and provide opportunities for women.’

He further said that the second major challenge was to collect waste from the textile industry and due to his efforts, various textile mills are now supplying him with textile waste on a regular basis.

“Now we are moving forward with the vision to implement the concept of ‘Zero Waste’ in the industry.”

According to Mehwish, the third major challenge for them is the delivery of finished products from Pakistan to the international market.

Shipping from Pakistan to international market is more expensive than shipping from China to international market. We are currently working on how to improve the international shipping process.’

He said that they are trying to build a warehouse in America to solve the shipping problems.

According to Mehwish, even before this start-up, she had launched a product through Amazon in Japan and the US market, and only after gaining the experience of Amazon, she started making products made from textile waste.

According to him, ‘We have a founding team of four people in which we have two fashion designers as we have some garments like model suits etc which they design. Apart from this, Mohammad Rauf looks after the international market and I coordinate with the textile industry.’

“Some investors are willing to invest in their startup but they don’t want to do it at this stage,” he says. We started with very little and now we are earning four times more than what we cost and I am trying to strengthen our base.’

She said that she advises other women to observe the environment in which they are working and see how they can contribute to its betterment because challenges lead to opportunities. .