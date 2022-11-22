[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 21, 2022]On November 21, the topic of “43,000 online sacrifices to a person who is still alive” appeared on the hot search list, triggering heated discussions and condemnations from mainland netizens.

The Strait Herald reported that one day, a friend of a woman named Lulu (pseudonym) from Xiamen, Fujian Province discovered that a “Xiamen Beautiful Girl Xiaolu Memorial Hall” was set up on an online sacrificial platform. The museum was established in January 2016, and has received more than 43,000 visits in the past six years.

The museum recorded Lulu’s “biography” in detail, including date of birth, place of origin, and eulogy. “In January 2010, she disappeared after leaving school one night. It took several days to find her unrecognizable body in the sea. May she rest in peace in heaven.” .

The memorial hall has animated backgrounds such as mourning halls and online cemeteries, all of which have Lulu’s headshots. In addition, there is a “sound, smile and appearance” module, which released 10 photos of Lulu’s life.

Lulu was very angry when she heard the news. The personal information released by the museum was consistent with her own information, and all the photos were her life photos posted on social platforms. She believes that this online sacrifice platform violates portrait rights and reputation rights, and requires the platform to bear the liability for infringement.

The defendant’s online sacrifice platform also confirmed that the situation is true, because the museum was established many years ago, and the real-name registration system had not yet been implemented at that time, so it was unable to provide its real information. The court ruled that the platform did not strictly fulfill its review responsibility and infringed on Lulu’s personality rights, so it was ruled that the platform should bear the tort liability.

On the 21st, this news topped the Sina Weibo hot search list.

“Director Zhang Junyang” said, “Online memorial service, being photographed by P, sending wreaths, these behaviors are not advisable, and they all belong to cyber violence. Such a life.”

A mainland netizen said, “This is indeed a very bad act. It is terrible for people to set up mourning halls on the Internet platform while they are still alive. This must be severely punished according to the law!”

“What kind of hatred is there to do such a thing? Such people must be severely punished and cannot be tolerated!”

“We should clean up this network. Posting photos of P, lighting wax, sending wreaths, such vicious behavior is too common in the entertainment industry.”

“The problem with this incident lies in the platform’s audit management, and the platform cannot absolve itself of the blame.”

“This kind of behavior is so bad! People are still alive, but they have been sacrificed 43,000 times. This is cyber violence, resist cyber violence.”

“How did you do it? The information is still so complete. How did this information come from? It’s terrifying to think about it!”

“Personal information was leaked seriously, and the review mechanism of the platform is not perfect. Let’s download it first and check carefully. I feel that this is not the only victim.”

(Editor in charge: Tang Zheng)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/21/a103579382.html