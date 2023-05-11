A woman in her 20s who was hit by a drunken hit-and-run on her way to work finally died… Prosecution, driver’s arrest

▲ (Newsis)

A woman in her 20s who was unconscious after being hit by a drunken hit-and-run vehicle eventually died.

On the 11th, the 1st Criminal Division of the Ulsan District Prosecutor’s Office (Chief Prosecutor Kim Seung-eon) announced that driver A (23) was arrested and indicted (indicted while in custody) on charges of escape and death under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Mr. A ran away after hitting Mr. B, a woman in her 20s who was crossing a crosswalk while driving drunk at an intersection in front of Hyundai Department Store on Samsan-ro, Nam-gu, Ulsan at around 7:28 am on the 17th of last month.

At that time, Mr. A’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.151%, which was in a state of intoxication that exceeded the level of license cancellation (0.08%). He drank until 6 am with two acquaintances before the accident, and it was revealed that he caused the accident while driving drunk despite the dissuade of his acquaintances.

Accordingly, Mr. B, a social freshman working at a daycare center, was transferred to a nearby large hospital immediately after the accident and received treatment, but died at around 7:43 am that day.

In particular, it is known that the accident vehicle was not covered by insurance such as liability insurance, so the victim received treatment at their own expense.

The prosecution said, “We will take strict action against drunk driving and escape after an accident so that such misfortunes do not recur again” while supporting the victims’ families to receive survivors’ relief funds under the Crime Victims Protection Act.