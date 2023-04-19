Home » A woman is accused in Colombia of participating in the Paraguayan prosecutor’s crime
A woman is accused in Colombia of participating in the Paraguayan prosecutor’s crime

Marcelo Pecci was murdered in May while on his honeymoon in Colombia

The Colombian authorities accused Margareth Lizeth Chacón Zúñiga of having participated in the planning of the assassination of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, perpetrated in May of last year in Cartagena de Indias.

This was reported this Tuesday by the Prosecutor’s Office, which detailed in a statement that it formally accused Chacón Zúñiga “for his possible participation in the planning, financing and logistics of the murder” of Pecci.

“The evidence indicates that this woman, apparently, was present at meetings held in Medellín and Cartagena between May 5 and 8, 2022, in which displacements were defined and money was delivered to carry out the criminal plan,” added the information.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Chacón Zúñiga’s sentimental partner, Andrés Felipe Pérez Hoyos, also participated in those meetings; his brother-in-law, Ramón Emilio Pérez Hoyos, and Francisco Luis Correa Galeano, accused of articulating the murder.

“Additionally, it was established that the accused allegedly had a van she owned to carry out the transfers prior to the homicide and transport the firearm used to kill the Paraguayan prosecutor,” the agency said.

The woman was accused of the crimes of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

Pecci, one of the most important anti-mafia prosecutors in Paraguay, was killed by hitmen on a jet ski when he was on the beach of a hotel on the island of Barú, near the Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias, celebrating his honeymoon. with his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera, in May 2022.

