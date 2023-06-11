A woman passenger who was trying to get off a moving train in Warangal, was dragged between the rail and the platform, was rescued by RPF constable Sonali.

Trying to get off a moving train at Warangal, between the rail and the platform

The woman passenger who was being dragged was rescued by RPF woman constable Sonali

Passengers are often seen risking their lives to get off the train before the train stops on the platform. Sometimes this act and irresponsibility is dangerous for themselves and other passengers on the platform. It can also be fatal.

Especially women dressed in burqa and sari, this action is tantamount to inviting death. For the last two or three days, the Railway Protection Force RPF INDIA# CCTV footages of these incidents are being posted on social media by the Railways. And the train passengers are being appealed to get off the train with satisfaction only after the train has come to a complete stop on the platform.

In such a situation, a CCTV footage of the Warangal railway station in the state of Telangana has gone viral. In this incident that took place on the platform of the Warangal railway station, a female constable of the Railway Protection Force saved a female passenger by showing bravery and extreme speed. While trying to get off the moving train, the accident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning 47-2 It happened at

According to sources, the Manoguru Express train from Bhadrachalam to Secunderabad was about to stop at Warangal Railway Station when a woman passenger slipped and grabbed both the handles of the train’s bogie in a hurry to get off the train. started hanging and his feet were dangling in the space between the train and the platform.

The woman was swinging between the train and the platform while dragging the passenger in the same way that the woman RPF constable “Sonali M Molake” who was on duty on the platform of Warangal railway station saw this woman and immediately ran to her. reached the woman and by giving a shock to the woman she fell on the platform along with the woman herself. Later the people present there came to help them both. Both the lady constable and the woman passenger were safe in this incident. .

RPPF Constable Sonali M Molake’s vigilance, commitment to duty and bravery have been praised by railway officials, RPF officials and social media users.

While a similar incident took place at Vadodara railway station in Gujarat yesterday, a woman was saved from being hit by a train while trying to board a moving train when RPF lady constable Anju on duty. Yadav had pulled the woman hanging from the moving train onto the platform in a show of bravery.

It may be recalled that three days ago a brave and fearless lady constable of RPF on night duty at Purwa, Medinipur Railway Station, West Bengal. K.Sumathi# She had jumped from the railway platform and saved a man when he was lying with his head on the train track with the intention of committing suicide. Seconds later, a roaring Super Fast Express passed on the same track.

Timely vigilance of RPF lady constable saved a person who was lying on the tracks with the intention of committing suicide just before the arrival of the super fast train.

