A woman prisoner participated in a millionaire robbery in Bucaramanga

Given the forcefulness of the evidence obtained by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, Diana Laverde Ortiz accepted, by preliminary agreement, his participation in a criminal network that stole more than 25,000 million pesos from the accounts of two companies that were based in Bucaramanga, Santander.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Computer Crimes established that the woman presented fraudulent documentation, powers and authorizations of the representatives of the affected companies to a bank. In this way, a group of cybercriminals obtained the security tokens and received an endorsement to extract the million-dollar sum through different virtual transactions.

Between September 14 and 15, 2017, the money was transferred to different people, including a vallenato singer, who were in charge of withdrawing it in various cities in the country.

Due to these facts, a criminal judge from Bogotá declared Diana Laverde Ortiz responsible for the crimes of abusive access to a computer system in a heterogeneous and successive contest, theft by computer means and falsification of a private document.

In response to her free and voluntary acknowledgment of the charges, she was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, and to pay a fine equivalent to 50 current legal monthly minimum wages.

