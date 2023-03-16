The hotel refuses to take full responsibility for the woman who was bitten by a poisonous snake while staying in a hotel. What proof can there be?

On March 15, Han Han (pseudonym) was still lying in a hospital in Pu’er. She had been bitten by a poisonous snake for almost a month, and she still felt very painful, with only 0.3 eyesight left.

On February 17, Han Han (pseudonym) and his lover checked into the Red Panda Manor Hotel in Pu’er with great enthusiasm. Unexpectedly, they were suspected of being bitten by a coral snake that night, and the hotel believed that it could not prove that Han Han was bitten in the room.

Han Han said in an interview with the Ziniu News reporter of the Yangtze Evening News that the current hospital conditions are limited and he hopes to be transferred for treatment, but it is difficult to transfer if the medical expenses are not settled.

The hotel said that the incident was an accident. Even if the guest was bitten in the hotel, the hotel only bears the responsibility for negligence, not 100% responsibility.

Fu Jian, a lawyer from Henan Zejin Law Firm, told reporters that according to the “Consumer Rights Protection Law” and the “Civil Code”, if a passenger is bitten by a snake in a hotel room, the passenger is staying normally and has no fault and will not be held responsible. The hotel failed to fulfill its obligation to eliminate potential safety hazards. The hotel had obvious faults and violated the safety guarantee obligations and constituted a breach of contract. It should bear the corresponding tort liability and breach of contract liability based on its fault.

Regarding such behavior, netizens also have different opinions. Some think that the hotel is already very interesting, and there is no way to completely avoid this kind of thing. Others say that they want the hotel to pay to the end.