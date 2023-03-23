Lahore (Ummat News) The first death of the year 2023 due to Corona has been reported in Lahore. The death of a woman in Lahore due to Corona has given a wake-up call to health authorities and people to take precautionary measures to avoid the expected new wave of the virus.

According to reports, a woman named Waheeda died of Corona in a private hospital of the Defense Housing Authority on Wednesday.

The elderly woman was brought in with respiratory distress and the doctor on duty admitted her after some symptoms related to Corona. Later, it was confirmed that the patient was infected with the corona virus.

According to the Health Department, during the last 24 hours in Lahore, around 25 new patients have tested positive for the corona virus.

14 of them are undergoing treatment in isolation wards in different government and private hospitals.

Health authorities have issued an alert to all public and private healthcare institutions to strictly follow the guidelines while caring for patients.

The health department has advised the public to take precautionary measures in markets, offices, educational institutions and other places of work, especially when using public transport.